Dodgers fizzle with runners on base, fall to Cardinals for third straight loss

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani catches a bounced pitch during the first inning of a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

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The Dodgers’ offensive slump continued Friday in a 7-2 loss to the Cardinals.

They scored just one run in the first five innings, on Max Muncy’s second-inning RBI double. Then in the sixth, they squeezed just one run out of a bases-loaded situation, brought in by a sacrifice fly from Kyle Tucker.

They went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, plating fewer runs in the game than the Cardinals had in the first inning alone.

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Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan’s start went south in the span of one at-bat.

With two outs in the first and runners on first and second, Sheehan worked ahead to a 2-0 count against Cardinals left-handed hitter Nolan Gorman.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith then attempted a back-pick at second base, but his errant throw bounced to the opposite side of the base and past shortstop Miguel Rojas.

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With runners at second and third, Sheehan did not declare he was going to switch to throwing from the stretch instead of the hybrid position. So, he was called for a balk, bringing the first run of the game across the plate.

Gorman battled Sheehan to a full count. Then Sheehan left a high fastball over the plate, and Gorman sent it into the right-field stands for a two-run blast.

Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan delivers during the first inning Friday against the Cardinals. (Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)

Sheehan gave up a single to Masyn Winn, the Cardinals’ fourth hit of the inning, and pitching coach Mark Prior came out for a mound visit, before the Dodgers (20-12) escaped the inning.

Sheehan bounced back with a 1-2-3 third inning. But he surrendered a solo homer to left-handed slugger Alec Burleson in the third.

By the time Sheehan exited with two outs in the fifth inning, before Gorman was due up again, he had given up a season-high eight hits.

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The Cardinals (19-13) widened their lead in the seventh inning, putting together a three-run rally against reliever Edgardo Henriquez.