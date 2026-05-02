Dodgers losing streak hits four games despite promising Roki Sasaki start

Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki delivers a throw during the first inning against the Cardinals Saturday in St. Louis.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Time is running out for the pitchers at the back end of the Dodgers’ rotation to prove that they should stay once left-hander Blake Snell returns from the injured list.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki strengthened his case Saturday with a quality start, despite some hiccups, as the Dodgers fell 3-2 to the Cardinals, extending their losing streak to four games.

Sasaki not only recorded an out in the sixth inning for the first season, but finished the frame to tie the deepest start of his MLB career, as he limited the Cardinals to three runs and five hits.

Advertisement

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Sasaki labored early. But despite issuing two walks and hitting a batter in the first two innings, he escaped both unscathed.

Dodgers Why the Dodgers are preaching patience as Roki Sasaki continues development Despite a 13.50 ERA in Cactus League action, Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki will begin the season in the starting rotation. Why the team is willing to bet on him.

No such luck in the third. Sasaki gave up back-to-back doubles to Iván Herrera and Alec Burleson, and a home run to Jordan Walker — who’s been swinging the hottest bat of any hitter this series — for a quick three runs.

Sasaki rebounded to throw three perfect innings to finish his outing.

The Dodgers’ offense, however, didn’t score until the ninth inning. Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back infield singles, testing Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn’s range to both sides.

Advertisement

Then Max Muncy shot an RBI single over the head of second baseman JJ Wetherholt. And Andy Pages drove in another run with a ground ball just past the glove of dicing third baseman Ramón Urías. but their late rally stalled there.

Voices Plaschke: Stop trying to keep Roki Sasaki in the starting rotation. He belongs in the bullpen Roki Sasaki has become the Dodgers’ most embattled starter and one who has made the season’s first big move seem inevitable. They’ve got to put him back in the bullpen, no?

The star-studded Dodgers lineup hasn’t scored more than two runs in a game since Monday.

Sasaki is one of three young pitchers at the back end of the rotation, along with right-hander Emmet Sheehan and left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who are competing for two spots once Snell returns.

Snell (left shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to make his third minor-league rehab start on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’ll likely need at least a fourth before returning, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

Sheehan gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday, his velocity wavering as his delivery fell out of sync.

Wrobleski is scheduled to start Sunday, as the Dodgers try to avoid a three-game sweep. He’s pitched the best out of all three pitchers, but his proven ability as a long reliever as well could actually work against him as the Dodgers decide how to free up a spot in the rotation.