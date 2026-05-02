Dodgers losing streak hits four games despite promising Roki Sasaki start
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- The Dodgers extended their losing streak to four games with a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.
- Roki Sasaki made a strong case for staying in the rotation once Blake Snell returns from injury, pitching into the sixth inning despite early struggles.
- Sasaki is one of three young pitchers vying for two rotation spots once Snell returns from a shoulder issue.
ST. LOUIS — Time is running out for the pitchers at the back end of the Dodgers’ rotation to prove that they should stay once left-hander Blake Snell returns from the injured list.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki strengthened his case Saturday with a quality start, despite some hiccups, as the Dodgers fell 3-2 to the Cardinals, extending their losing streak to four games.
Sasaki not only recorded an out in the sixth inning for the first season, but finished the frame to tie the deepest start of his MLB career, as he limited the Cardinals to three runs and five hits.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Sasaki labored early. But despite issuing two walks and hitting a batter in the first two innings, he escaped both unscathed.
Despite a 13.50 ERA in Cactus League action, Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki will begin the season in the starting rotation. Why the team is willing to bet on him.
No such luck in the third. Sasaki gave up back-to-back doubles to Iván Herrera and Alec Burleson, and a home run to Jordan Walker — who’s been swinging the hottest bat of any hitter this series — for a quick three runs.
Sasaki rebounded to throw three perfect innings to finish his outing.
The Dodgers’ offense, however, didn’t score until the ninth inning. Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back infield singles, testing Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn’s range to both sides.
Then Max Muncy shot an RBI single over the head of second baseman JJ Wetherholt. And Andy Pages drove in another run with a ground ball just past the glove of dicing third baseman Ramón Urías. but their late rally stalled there.
Plaschke: Stop trying to keep Roki Sasaki in the starting rotation. He belongs in the bullpen
Roki Sasaki has become the Dodgers’ most embattled starter and one who has made the season’s first big move seem inevitable. They’ve got to put him back in the bullpen, no?
The star-studded Dodgers lineup hasn’t scored more than two runs in a game since Monday.
Sasaki is one of three young pitchers at the back end of the rotation, along with right-hander Emmet Sheehan and left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who are competing for two spots once Snell returns.
Snell (left shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to make his third minor-league rehab start on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’ll likely need at least a fourth before returning, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.
Sheehan gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday, his velocity wavering as his delivery fell out of sync.
Wrobleski is scheduled to start Sunday, as the Dodgers try to avoid a three-game sweep. He’s pitched the best out of all three pitchers, but his proven ability as a long reliever as well could actually work against him as the Dodgers decide how to free up a spot in the rotation.