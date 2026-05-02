Why Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan has ‘K ALS’ stitched into his glove

Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan, delivering a pitch against the Diamondbacks on March 27, has long been an advocate for raising awareness of ALS.

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Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan first met MLB.com researcher extraordinaire Sarah Langs during the World Series last year. But he’d, of course, known of her before that.

Langs, who turned 33 on Saturday, made her mark on the industry early in her career. Even as a young writer, her talent for digging up interesting stats, along with her contagious positivity and love for the game, set her apart in a crowded media landscape.

Langs was aware of Sheehan, too, not only for blossoming major-league career, but also the message stitched into his glove: “K ALS.”

Oh my goodness 😭😭😭😭 this is so incredibly meaningful 🥺🥺🥺🥺



Thanks so much to Emmet and everyone who made this happen 💙 https://t.co/onlU0ZSNCt — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 2, 2026

Langs herself was diagnosed in 2021 with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Geherig’s disease after the former Yankees first baseman. Langs advocates for ALS research, partnering with Project ALS, and frequently highlights others who are raising awareness and funds for the cause.

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“Just getting the chance to meet her was awesome,” Sheehan said in a conversation with The Times. “She’s a great advocate and a really smart mind in the world of baseball. So it’s awesome to have her.”

When Sheehan pitches, Langs posts pictures of the message on his glove. For his start Friday, Langs’ post included the caption: “May is ALS Awareness Month. Fitting that Emmet Sheehan is on the mound tonight. His gloves all say ‘K ALS.’ How lucky are we to have that sentiment represented on an MLB mound?!”

The next day, MLB posted a video of Sheehan wishing Langs a happy birthday and letting her know that he was gifting her a glove as a token of his appreciation.

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“I’m happy I get to be a part of the league where [ALS research and awareness] is kind of a main focus,” Sheehan said Saturday, also highlighting Cubs broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi’s work through Project Main Street. “It’s been really cool.”

Sheehan has displayed “K ALS” on his gloves since college, when he joined a baseball program that embraced the cause.

Pete Frates, who popularized the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, was a former Boston College baseball standout. And he returned to BC to serve as the director of baseball operations in 2012, the same year he was diagnosed with ALS.

During Sheehan’s first year at Boston College, he got to spend time with Frates and his family, before Frates died in December 2019.

“We talked about it a ton,” Sheehan said. “It was a huge part of our program. So it was a good opportunity to learn about it and just how terrible the disease is and how it can affect people.”

The lesson stuck with him. And now, as a major-league player, he’s passing it on.