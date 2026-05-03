Justin Wrobleski shines as Dodgers defeat Cardinals to end losing streak

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Enough was enough.

The Dodgers entered Sunday on a four-game losing streak, with a lack of offense undermining solid performances from the pitching staff. They were on the verge of being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, after losing a series to the Miami Marlins in Los Angeles.

Manager Dave Roberts, declaring for the third straight day that the offense was primed for a breakout, said he could feel a different vibe in the clubhouse Sunday morning.

“When it gets to a certain point, we do a good job of kind of nipping it,” Roberts said before the Dodgers’ 4-1 win. “And today is one of those days that … we’ve got to find a way to win a game. And whatever it takes, we’re all prepared to do that. And if you look at the track record, we’ve done well in moments like this.”

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It took a second straight start of six scoreless innings from Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski, along with the bullpen holding St. Louis to just one run.

That was enough to make the Dodgers’ offensive contributions count. Though it was far from an onslaught, the four runs were the most they scored in a game since Monday.

The Dodgers (21-13) still dropped the series to the Cardinals (20-14) and are 7-9 over the last 2½ weeks. They’ve won only one of their last five series.

Wrobleski, however, has been strong. He improved to 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA. He hasn’t given up more than one run since his first start.

Hyeseong Kim follows through for an RBI single in the second inning for the Dodgers against the Cardinals on Sunday. (Scott Kane / Associated Press)

Dodgers minor-league affiliates have hosted a rush of rehab outings recently.

On Saturday, reliever Brusdar Graterol (shoulder surgery) played his first game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. Throwing an inning for triple-A Oklahoma City, he retired the side in just eight pitches, recording one strikeout.

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“He hasn’t pitched a whole lot in the last two, three years, so his buildup needs to be methodical,” Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to him getting going.”

Blake Snell (shoulder fatigue) threw four innings for Oklahoma City in his third rehab start Sunday, and Brock Stewart (shoulder surgery) faced three batters, after pitching on back-to-back days last week.