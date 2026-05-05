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Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani pitches well, but Dodgers offense goes back to sleep in loss to Astros

Astros shortstop Nick Allen tries to complete a double play while evading Alex Freeland in the seventh inning.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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HOUSTON — The Dodgers’ offensive woes are not yet behind them.

Their 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday proved as much.

After a breakout performance Monday, as the embattled Astros rolled out their second straight bullpen game, the Dodgers’ offense slumped Tuesday to the tune of just six hits. The Dodgers have lost five of their last seven games.

Though they showed signs of life with Freddie Freeman’s double off the left-field wall in the first inning, Andy Pages’ speed on the basepaths in the second, and the bottom half of the order loading the bases with two outs in the fourth, the Dodgers squandered each of those scoring opportunities.

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Finally in the eighth, Alex Call produced a pinch-hit double. And then former Astro Kyle Tucker, showered with boos as he stepped up to the plate, drove in the Dodgers’ first run of the game.

Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani was again out of the lineup, for his third pitching-only outing of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani flies out during the seventh.

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The Dodgers rediscovered their home run swing in an 8-3 win over the Houston Astros, but Shohei Ohtani wasn’t part of their resurgence at the plate.

The fact that his performance — as he held the Astros to two runs through a season-high seven innings — included a series of dubious firsts, underscored just how dominant he’d been on the mound to start the year.

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The first two hits he gave up were solo home runs to Christian Walker and Braden Shewmake. They were the first homers he’d given up all season, both over the shallow left-field wall at Dailin Park, although Walker’s soared to the train tracks above the Crawford boxes.

For the first time in the 2026 campaign, Ohtani surrendered multiple earned runs in a start. He’d won pitcher of the month honors for his 0.60 ERA through April.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out with runners on base against Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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Dodgers’ offense hits a road bump, but they do this every season

The Dodgers’ offense has struggled over the last week, which is nothing this team hasn’t been through before. Last season, for example.

On Tuesday, Ohtani didn’t allow multiple baserunners in an inning until the fifth, when Astros No. 8 hitter Nick Allen and Shewmake hit back-to-back two-out singles off Ohtani.

As he’s been known to do in pressure situations, Ohtani shifted into another gear, touching 101 mph en route to striking out Jose Altuve on an outside sweeper that finished in the opposite batter’s box as Altuve whiffed.

Ohtani cruised through the next two hitless innings.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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