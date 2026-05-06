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Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow exits start against Astros after one inning with lower back pain

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow enters the dugout before Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

HOUSTON — Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow paused after a warmup pitch and shouted in frustration. He motioned to the dugout.

Glasnow threw just one inning Wednesday, before exiting with what the Dodgers announced was lower back pain, while warming up for the bottom of the second inning.

Glasnow (2.72 ERA) surrendered a leadoff home run to the Astros’ Brice Matthews before retiring the next three batters.

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He struck out both Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes looking, reaching and then surpassing the 1,000 career strikeout threshold.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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