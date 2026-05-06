Tyler Glasnow exits start against Astros after one inning with lower back pain
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HOUSTON — Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow paused after a warmup pitch and shouted in frustration. He motioned to the dugout.
Glasnow threw just one inning Wednesday, before exiting with what the Dodgers announced was lower back pain, while warming up for the bottom of the second inning.
Glasnow (2.72 ERA) surrendered a leadoff home run to the Astros’ Brice Matthews before retiring the next three batters.
He struck out both Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes looking, reaching and then surpassing the 1,000 career strikeout threshold.