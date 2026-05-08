Dodgers put Tyler Glasnow on injured list; Blake Snell set to start Saturday

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 29.

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In: Blake Snell. Out: Tyler Glasnow. Soon: Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers took two steps forward and one step back in their quest for full strength Friday, putting Glasnow on the injured list because of back spasms while planning to activate Snell from the injured list on Saturday and Betts on Monday.

Snell’s start Saturday will be his first since the World Series. The two-time Cy Young winner opened the season on the injured list because of shoulder fatigue, as the Dodgers eased him into spring with the goal of putting him in the best possible position to succeed in October.

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Glasnow left Wednesday’s game because of the injury. An MRI examination revealed “nothing really significant,” according to manager Dave Roberts, but the IL stint allows Glasnow to avoid rushing to be ready for his next start, with the bigger October picture in mind.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Glasnow never has made more than 22 starts in a season. He has been on the injured list in every full season since 2019.

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With Glasnow’s status in question, the Dodgers on Thursday reconsidered their plan for Snell. They originally planned for him to make a final rehabilitation start Saturday, but Roberts said the pitcher and the team agreed he could throw the planned five innings in Los Angeles as well as he could in Ontario.

The Dodgers recalled reliever Paul Gervase to fill Glasnow’s roster spot. They could return him to triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Snell on Saturday.

Betts strained an oblique muscle April 4. The shortstop is scheduled to play two minor league rehabilitation games Oklahoma City Friday and Saturday, then return to Los Angeles for evaluation, with the hope he’ll be cleared for activation Monday.

“We’re not going to run him out there every single day,” Roberts said.

Snell and Betts are not the only reinforcements on the way. Utilityman Kiké Hernández and reliever Brusdar Graterol began rehabilitation assignments this week.

The return of Betts would appear to allow the Dodgers to jettison infield reserve Santiago Espinal, although the team opened the season with Espinal on the roster and Hyeseong Kim at triple-A, allowing Kim to play every day and Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas to split time at second base.

However, since rejoining the Dodgers when Betts was injured, Kim is batting .314 with an .801 OPS.

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The Dodgers dropped outfielder Kyle Tucker to sixth in the lineup Friday, in a batting order Roberts said was designed to combat Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale.

In his career, Tucker is 0 for 9 with four strikeouts against Sale.