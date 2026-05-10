Dodgers muster only two hits, drop series to MLB-leading Braves

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The Dodgers lost the rubber match to the Atlanta Braves, who pulled into sole possession of the best record in the majors.

The 7-2 loss, however, didn’t have any bearing on how the Dodgers see their place within the league.

“I think that every team we play uses us as a measuring stick,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “I really believe for us, we’re our own measure in how we go about it regardless of opponent. So I can’t speak for other teams.”

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Roberts caught himself, flashing a smile.

“I guess I did speak for other teams,” he said. “But for us, we know they’re a good club. They’re going to be around all year long. It’s a good test for us. I wouldn’t say ‘measuring stick’ because I think I know how good our team is.”

Dodgers Blake Snell gets no help from the Dodgers’ offense in loss to Braves Blake Snell is shaky in his season debut, giving up four earned runs for a Dodgers team that struggled at the plate in a 7-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers (24-16) dropped the series to the Braves (28-13), after scoring three or fewer runs in each game. Though Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski was charged with seven runs, he gave the bullpen a recovery day by throwing a career-high 8⅔ innings.

After cruising through the first inning in just six pitches — first-pitch flyout, four-pitch strikeout, first-pitch groundout — Wrobleski had an uncharacteristically long second inning.

After striking out Matt Olson to open the frame, Wrobleski gave up three straight singles for the Braves’ first run. Michael Harris II bunted into the open space on the third-base side to reach base. The other two hits came from Austin Riley and Eli White, both of whom registered exit velocities of over 108 mph, according to Statcast.

Wrobleski had a chance to end the inning there. He fielded Sean Murphy’s comebacker and turned to start a double play at second base. But Wrobleski sailed his throw, saved from an error by second baseman Alex Freeland’s reach and recovery to salvage an out.

Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski pitched 8⅔ innings against the Braves on Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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To make matters worse, Wrobleski walked the next batter he faced, No. 9 hitter Jorge Mateo, in four pitches, prompting a visit from pitching coach Mark Prior.

With the bases loaded, facing Mauricio Dubón, Wrobleski hung an inside slider belt high. Dubón roped a grounder down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double.

The four runs Wrobleski gave up in the second were twice as many as he’d allowed in his five previous starts combined.

Then he turned the outing around.

Wrobleski retired 16 straight to get through the seventh inning without further damage. Then in the eighth, he surrendered a solo homer to reigning NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin.

Wrobleski was back on the mound again in the ninth, a career first, but he gave up another solo homer, this time to Matt Olson.

Wrobleski exited when his pitch count reached 100, drilling the Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski in the helmet with his final pitch. Wrobleski’s seven strikeouts tied his career high.

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The Dodgers’ offense again sputtered. In the sixth, they were handed a gift in the form of three straight two-out walks from starting pitcher Bryce Elder, before he was replaced by reliever Robert Suarez.

Max Muncy then drove a deep fly drive to right. But Braves right fielder Eli White caught it, and held on to it as he slammed into the wall, ending the frame.

Two innings later, Muncy sent the ball further, putting the Dodgers on the board with a two-run home run. But it was too little too late.

Betts on track

Shortstop Mookie Betts (strained right oblique) is expected to be activated and in the lineup Monday, and the Dodgers will have to open a roster spot for him.

Betts’ injury created an opportunity for Hyeseong Kim, who began the season in triple-A. He entered Monday hitting .301 in 28 games, and in a shortstop platoon with Miguel Rojas, he’s shown off his glove.

“I think that he’s done a much better job of controlling the strike zone,” Roberts said. “He’s got the ability to put the bat on the ball, get hits, steal bases, play good defense. And I think he’s done all that.”

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Freeland beat Kim in spring training for an opening day roster spot, but even though he has improved at the plate of late, Freeland entered Sunday with a .672 OPS. The Dodgers also have utility player Santiago Espinal, who has logged 34 plate appearances this season.

“Obviously we’ve got a tough decision,” Roberts said. “All of the options potentially for the corresponding move, these guys have done a great job and served a very good purpose for our club. It’s a good problem in the sense of where we’re at. But it’s a potentially tough conversation.”

Roster move

In order to add bullpen help, the Dodgers called up right-hander Wyatt Mills. Mills was a non-roster invitee in spring training, after signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers last August. Mills, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2023, last pitched in the majors in 2022.

He was the only Dodgers reliever who pitched in Sunday’s game, allowing two hits.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned Paul Gervase, who threw three innings Saturday in the Dodgers’ 7-2 loss to the Braves, to triple-A Oklahoma City. And they transferred closer Edwin Díaz (elbow surgery) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day in a procedural move. Díaz isn’t expected to return from the IL until after the All-Star break.