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Dodgers

Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas from the Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during a game in Mexico City last month.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

The Dodgers acquired outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor leaguer Jose Requena, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Thomas had been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last week.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.

Los Angeles, CA - May 11: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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