Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas from the Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during a game in Mexico City last month.

The Dodgers acquired outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor leaguer Jose Requena, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Thomas had been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last week.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.