Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas from the Diamondbacks
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The Dodgers acquired outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor leaguer Jose Requena, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Thomas had been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last week.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.
The Dodgers once again struggle to generate consistent offense and their bullpen implodes in a 9-3 loss to the rival San Francisco Giants.