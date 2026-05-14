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Dodgers

Kiké Hernández ‘little bit shocked’ by reception in Albuquerque while on rehab assignment

Dodgers teammates Kike Hernandez and Edwin Diaz celebrate with Miguel Rojas after Rojas scored during an April 14 game.
Kiké Hernández, left, is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on May 24.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Liana Handler
By Liana Handler
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All Kiké Hernández knew about Albuquerque — the home of the Triple-A Isotopes — was the city’s elevation. But the city knew him.

For years, the city’s baseball fans grew up watching the Dukes, the former longtime Dodgers affiliate. So when Hernández arrived with the Oklahoma City Comets to continue his rehab assignment on Tuesday, the opposing fans greeted him with a thunderous ovation.

The Dodgers’ recovering utilityman struggled to encapsulate his feelings about the reception.

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“A little bit shocked. Slightly embarrassed, but good,” he told reporters, including Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, before the Comets’ 8-2 loss on Wednesday.

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The fans’ positivity offset the emotionally tough road back from left elbow surgery to fix a tear in Hernández’s tendon. Before this year, the utilityman, who agreed to a one-year, $4.5-million deal with the Dodgers in February, never missed spring training or opening day in his career.

Hernández, who is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list May 24, is 2 for 15 with a double in five games with the Comets.

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“I knew it was going to be a long rehab,” he said. “And even though I’m ahead of schedule, it still feels like it’s forever.”

The 34-year-old now finds himself at a crossroads. Although he remains locked onto each pitch he can possibly watch from the Dodgers, he also wants to mentor the players in Oklahoma City.

The paternal instinct comes naturally for Hernández, who has taken the time off to enjoy his wife and his two children, including his son who was born in February.

“We’re not just baseball players,” he said. “So being able to help my wife out, and spend time with the baby and with my daughter, it’s been huge, and that’s kept my mind busy.”

At the end of the day, though, Hernández wants to be healthy, preferably in Los Angeles.

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“I just want to feel good,” he said. “Last year was miserable, you know? Not only performance wise, but I was just in a lot of pain every time I took the field. So I’m just happy that I’m pain free right now.”

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Liana Handler

Liana Handler is the 2026 sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the University of Florida, and her bylines were featured in the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times and the Baltimore Banner. She also worked for the Independent Florida Alligator and Gainesville’s NPR-affiliated station, WUFT. She has previously covered SEC athletics, the NFL and MLB alongside local sports. However, her favorite sports stories to read and write combine community, culture and athletics.

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