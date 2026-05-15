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Dodgers

Dodgers lean on three homers and eight pitchers to end losing streak vs. Angels

Andy Pages hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' win over the Angels at Angel Stadium.
Andy Pages hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-0 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday night.
(Scott Strazzante / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Liana Handler
By Liana Handler
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  • Home runs by Andy Pages, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández power the Dodgers to a 6-0 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium.
  • The Dodgers held the Angels to just two hits despite making a quick switch to a bullpen game in the wake of Blake Snell being placed on the injured list.
  • The Dodgers ended their seven-game losing streak to the Angels and improved to 27-18 on the season.

The Dodgers opened MLB rivalry weekend with a blast — three to be exact — in a 6-0 win over the Angels on Friday at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers also achieved something last year’s World Series-winning team couldn’t — they beat the Angels. The Angels had won seven consecutive games against the Dodgers, the franchise’s longest winning streak against its crosstown rival.

This time, however, the Dodgers (27-18) took command. The Dodgers’ lineup lit up Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz’s fastball. Andy Pages hit a three-run home run and Max Muncy hit his 12th homer of the season on the next at-bat to break a scoreless game in the fourth inning. Both home runs came off four-seams Kochanowicz left hanging too far over the center of the plate.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 9, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left.

Dodgers

Dodgers’ Blake Snell returns to injured list with loose bodies in his left elbow

Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from his start Friday against the Angels, less than a week after returning from the injured list and a rehab assignment.

During Pages’ at-bat, a pitch ricocheted off Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s left hand. Playing in his first game since returning from the injured list, O’Hoppe stayed in the game despite appearing to be in pain. He left in the sixth because of irritation in his left wrist — the same wrist he fractured on April 25.

In the sixth, Teoscar Hernández tacked on two more runs with an opposite-field home run after an errant sinker from Kochanowicz. The 33-year-old wore a big smile after he crossed home and was showered in sunflower seeds. Hernández had gone 23 days without a home run.

Shohei Ohtani also put together good at-bats. He walked and had a double, but he also struck out twice.

Dodgers pitcher Will Klein delivers during the first inning against the Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Freddie Freeman was notably absent. Roberts texted Freeman a couple nights ago and told him he would give him Friday off. Freeman, ever the competitor, tried to get Roberts to reconsider, but the Dodgers manager held firm.

“Just in the middle of 13 in a row, I felt this was a good day to kind of sit and watch a ballgame,” Roberts said before the game. “He’s been doing great. He’s trended in the right direction the last couple weeks. But I still feel that it’s still the right thing to give him a day.”

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Will Klein opened for the Dodgers after Blake Snell was placed on the injured list because of loose bodies in his left elbow. The Dodgers recalled left-hander Charlie Barnes to take Snell’s place on the active roster.

Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani talks with Mookie Betts after the team's win over the Giants on Thursday.
Voices

Swanson: Dave Roberts made the right call giving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani a rare day off

Shohei Ohtani prefers to always be in the Dodgers’ lineup, but manager Dave Roberts did the right thing scratching the two-way star from the hitting lineup for two games.

The quick pivot didn’t affect the Dodgers much Friday. The team relied on eight pitchers — Klein, Edgardo Henriquez, Blake Treinen, Wyatt Mills, Kyle Hurt, Alex Vesia, Jack Dreyer and Barnes — to complete the game. No one ate up more innings than Klein, who struck out two and surrendered one of the two hits the Dodgers gave up across two innings.

Barnes closed out the game. He induced two quick infield groundouts before walking Zach Neto. Bryce Teodosio flied out to Kyle Tucker in right field to end the game.

The Dodgers now have a chance to do something last year’s team couldn’t: win a series against the Angels (16-29).

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Liana Handler

Liana Handler is the 2026 sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the University of Florida, and her bylines were featured in the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times and the Baltimore Banner. She also worked for the Independent Florida Alligator and Gainesville’s NPR-affiliated station, WUFT. She has previously covered SEC athletics, the NFL and MLB alongside local sports. However, her favorite sports stories to read and write combine community, culture and athletics.

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