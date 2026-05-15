Dodgers lean on three homers and eight pitchers to end losing streak vs. Angels

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The Dodgers opened MLB rivalry weekend with a blast — three to be exact — in a 6-0 win over the Angels on Friday at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers also achieved something last year’s World Series-winning team couldn’t — they beat the Angels. The Angels had won seven consecutive games against the Dodgers, the franchise’s longest winning streak against its crosstown rival.

This time, however, the Dodgers (27-18) took command. The Dodgers’ lineup lit up Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz’s fastball. Andy Pages hit a three-run home run and Max Muncy hit his 12th homer of the season on the next at-bat to break a scoreless game in the fourth inning. Both home runs came off four-seams Kochanowicz left hanging too far over the center of the plate.

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During Pages’ at-bat, a pitch ricocheted off Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s left hand. Playing in his first game since returning from the injured list, O’Hoppe stayed in the game despite appearing to be in pain. He left in the sixth because of irritation in his left wrist — the same wrist he fractured on April 25.

In the sixth, Teoscar Hernández tacked on two more runs with an opposite-field home run after an errant sinker from Kochanowicz. The 33-year-old wore a big smile after he crossed home and was showered in sunflower seeds. Hernández had gone 23 days without a home run.

Shohei Ohtani also put together good at-bats. He walked and had a double, but he also struck out twice.

Dodgers pitcher Will Klein delivers during the first inning against the Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Freddie Freeman was notably absent. Roberts texted Freeman a couple nights ago and told him he would give him Friday off. Freeman, ever the competitor, tried to get Roberts to reconsider, but the Dodgers manager held firm.

“Just in the middle of 13 in a row, I felt this was a good day to kind of sit and watch a ballgame,” Roberts said before the game. “He’s been doing great. He’s trended in the right direction the last couple weeks. But I still feel that it’s still the right thing to give him a day.”

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Will Klein opened for the Dodgers after Blake Snell was placed on the injured list because of loose bodies in his left elbow. The Dodgers recalled left-hander Charlie Barnes to take Snell’s place on the active roster.

Voices Swanson: Dave Roberts made the right call giving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani a rare day off Shohei Ohtani prefers to always be in the Dodgers’ lineup, but manager Dave Roberts did the right thing scratching the two-way star from the hitting lineup for two games.

The quick pivot didn’t affect the Dodgers much Friday. The team relied on eight pitchers — Klein, Edgardo Henriquez, Blake Treinen, Wyatt Mills, Kyle Hurt, Alex Vesia, Jack Dreyer and Barnes — to complete the game. No one ate up more innings than Klein, who struck out two and surrendered one of the two hits the Dodgers gave up across two innings.

Barnes closed out the game. He induced two quick infield groundouts before walking Zach Neto. Bryce Teodosio flied out to Kyle Tucker in right field to end the game.

The Dodgers now have a chance to do something last year’s team couldn’t: win a series against the Angels (16-29).