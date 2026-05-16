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Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell scheduled for arm surgery, timeline for return is unclear

Dodgers starter Blake Snell delivers a pitch against the Braves in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 9.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Liana Handler
 and Maddie Lee
0:00 0:00

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Blake Snell will have surgery Tuesday to remove the loose bodies in his left elbow, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts didn’t know which type of surgery Snell will undergo, but there’s optimism that Snell could undergo a minimally invasive procedure, like the one Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal using new NanoNeedle scope technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

However, it may not be possible to determine the details of Snell’s procedure before getting an internal view. The exact location of the loose bodies plays a large role in the technique.

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If Snell is indeed a candidate for the NanoNeedle Scope 2.0, it could cut down his recovery time by minimizing the damage to the surrounding tissue, compared to a traditional arthroscope.

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Because the technology is new, it would still be difficult to put an exact timeline on the recovery. Skubal would be the blueprint. He had a bone chip removed a week and a half ago and is already progressing in a throwing program.

Either way, the Dodgers should have a clearer picture of Snell’s recovery timetable after he undergoes the procedure Tuesday.

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The Dodgers scratched him from Friday’s start, only his second of the season, and they backdated the IL move to May 12. The two-time Cy Young Award winner started the season on the injured list, ramping up later than usual due to what the team called left shoulder fatigue. In his first start against the Braves last week, he only pitched three innings, giving up four earned runs.

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Liana Handler

Liana Handler is the 2026 sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the University of Florida, and her bylines were featured in the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times and the Baltimore Banner. She also worked for the Independent Florida Alligator and Gainesville’s NPR-affiliated station, WUFT. She has previously covered SEC athletics, the NFL and MLB alongside local sports. However, her favorite sports stories to read and write combine community, culture and athletics.

Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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