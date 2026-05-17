Dodgers acquire left-hander Eric Lauer from Blue Jays, adjust roster after injuries
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As the Dodgers navigate the ripple effects of a series of recent pitching injuries, they added bullpen depth on Sunday by acquiring left-hander Eric Lauer from the Blue Jays for cash considerations.
The Blue Jays designated Lauer for assignment last week, after a bumpy start to the season. Lauer had allowed a league-leading 11 home runs in eight appearances.
It was a contrast to the far steadier presence he’d provided on the mound last year en route to an American League pennant, when he posted a 3.18 ERA in the regular season and 3.12 in the postseason. Lauer didn’t allow a run against the Dodgers in two World Series appearances, including 4. 2 innings in Game 3.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder surgery recovery) to the 60-day IL.
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell will have loose bodies removed from his left elbow on Tuesday. The location of the bodies will dictate how fast he can return.
The Dodgers, who had to pivot to a bullpen game Friday when southpaw Blake Snell (left elbow surgery to remove loose bodies) landed on the injured list, made a series of bullpen-related roster moves Sunday morning.
They put left-hander Jack Dreyer on the 15-day IL with left shoulder discomfort. Imaging showed “nothing relevant,” other than inflammation, manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers hope he’ll be ready to be reinstated after a minimum stint.
“He was warming up yesterday and then felt something in his shoulder, some soreness,” Roberts said. “We just wanted to be proactive.
The team also optioned left-hander Charlie Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City. And they recalled two fresh relievers, right-handers Paul Gervase and Chayce McDermott.