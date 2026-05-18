Live Coverage
5 dead, including teen gunmen, at San Diego Islamic Center; hate motive probed
Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes gives updates on Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
Tyler Glasnow has had a setback in his recovery.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

SAN DIEGO — Sitting in the Petco Park visiting dugout Monday afternoon, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes would have preferred to be answering a different set of questions about the team’s rotation depth.

In spring training, it was all about how many difficult decisions the Dodgers had in front of them because of the quality depth they’d built. In the first couple months of the season, a spike of injuries had completely flipped the conversation.

“It’s the reason why you try to go in with as much depth as you can knowing that things can happen,” Gomes said. “You hope that they don’t pile up all at the same time, which has happened as of late. But we’ll keep navigating it. We’ll work through it like we have in the past.

Advertisement

“The biggest thing is we’ve got a big series these three games. Go out and play good baseball here and then keep balancing the short-term, long-term.”

Gomes provided updates on the Dodgers’ mounting pitching injuries, and how the team is combating the absences:

—The Dodgers expect left-hander Blake Snell will undergo the less invasive NanoNeedle scope procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow Tuesday. The procedure could shorten Snell’s recovery time by a month, compared to a more traditional arthroscopic procedure.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 9, 2026: Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. He only lasted three innings, giving up five runs in the first two innings. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell scheduled for arm surgery, timeline for return is unclear

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell will have loose bodies removed from his left elbow on Tuesday. The location of the bodies will dictate how fast he can return.

—Right-hander Tyler Glasnow had another back flare-up. He’ll be shut down from throwing for a few days. “No concern long-term,” Gomes said. “But a little slower on the front end than we expected.”

—The Dodgers are leaning toward using Eric Lauer as a starter. They have not yet decided where to slot him in, but it probably won’t be this weekend in Milwaukee.

—Right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder surgery recovery) sustained a back injury while on rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City. The team is still working to determine next steps and has not ruled out surgery.

More to Read

DodgersSports

Are you a true-blue fan?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement