Teoscar Hernández drives in six runs, helps Dodgers rout Brewers

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Teoscar Hernández backpedaled up the line as he watched the flight of his deep fly ball down the left-field line.

It clanged off the left-field foul pole to give the Dodgers the lead for the first time in a game they’d win 11-3.

The three-run shot was Hernández’s seventh home run this season and first off a left-handed pitcher.

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Hernández, who has hit better against left-handed pitchers throughout his career, head-scratchingly entered Saturday with just two extra-base hits and one RBI in 33 at-bats against left-handers this year.

There was no better time for Hernández to get back to his “calling card,” as manager Dave Roberts put it, than in the fourth inning against Brewers southpaw Robert Gasser. Hernández would go on to drive in a career-high-tying six runs.

The Dodgers’ offense came alive after a quiet first game of the series. And the bullpen sealed the win with another scoreless outing, this time making franchise history.

Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki, coming off his best start of his MLB career against the Angels last week, ran into trouble right away against the Brewers. Six pitches in, he’d already given up back-to-back doubles en route to the first run.

To make matters worse, his own error extended the inning. He got the Brewers’ Andrew Vaughn to chase a low splitter for a swinging bunt up the third-base line. Sasaki barehanded it cleanly but threw behind Vaughn. As the ball carromed off the retaining wall in foul territory, another run scored.

A fielder’s choice and a walk later, pitching coach Mark Prior strode out of the dugout for a mound visit. The Brewers played “Message in a Bottle” over the loudspeakers.

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Sasaki answered his own SOS, with some help from his defense. Sasaki struck out Jake Bauers. And then in a 2-2 count to Sal Frelick, Sasaki threw a fastball up and out of the zone. Frelick got on top of it to line a single off the end of shortstop Mookie Betts’ glove as he leaped after it.

Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws during the first inning of a win over the Brewers Saturday in Milwaukee. (Jeffrey Phelps / Ap Photo/jeffrey Phelps)

The single drove in a third run, but center fielder Andy Pages scooped up the ball and caught Gary Sánchez trying to go from first to third on the play, ending the inning.

Then Sasaki held the Brewers scoreless for the next four innings, retiring 10 straight as he bided time for the offense to make up the deficit.

Freddie Freeman got the Dodgers’ fourth-inning rally started with a leadoff double. Then Andy Pages drove him in by roping his own double into the left-field corner, trimming the Brewers’ lead to two runs.

When Kyle Tucker drew a one-out walk, he gave Hernández the chance to put the Dodgers ahead with one swing. He took it.

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The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman slides safely past the Brewers’ Gary Sánchez to score a run during the eighth inning Saturday in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

The Dodgers added insurance in the final two innings, batting through the order in both to tack on seven runs.

The Dodgers’ bullpen shut down the Brewers for four innings. The performance from Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Tanner Scott and Jonathan Hernández extended the bullpen’s scoreless streak to 36 consecutive innings, eclipsing the Dodgers’ previous record of 33 innings in 1998.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy’s right wrist was sore Saturday, as expected after he was hit by a 95.5-mph sinker the night before.

“We’re going to kind of give him a rest day to try to get that swelling out, and then see where he’s at [Sunday],” manager Dave Roberts said. “And like I said, he’ll be down for the weekend, and then we’ll kind of see where we get to on Monday.”

Depending on how he’s recovering, the Dodgers could send Muncy to get a CT scan when they’re back in Los Angeles.

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Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández (left elbow surgery recovery) is expected to join the team Monday in Los Angeles. Roberts plans to write him into the starting lineup when Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland starts against the Dodgers.