Dodgers’ injury woes continue as Teoscar Hernández leaves game with strained hamstring

The Dodgers’ recent string of injuries continued Wednesday, when left fielder Teoscar Hernández pulled up limping after trying to beat out a ground out to shortstop.

Once he was thrown out in the second inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Rockies, Hernández took his time walking across the field back to the dugout. The Dodgers announced that he sustained a left hamstring strain.

Utility player Hyeseong Kim replaced Hernández in left field.

Dodgers Kiké Hernández’s oblique shows ‘significant tear’ as utility man returns to IL The Dodgers place utility man Kiké Hernández on the injured list after an MRI exam shows a “significant tear” in his left oblique. How will Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim fill in?

Earlier this month, the Dodgers’ rotation bore the brunt of the injury bug. But this week, it has spread to the position players.

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Utility player Kiké Hernández left Tuesday’s game with a strained oblique. He’d started the season on the injured list after undergoing offseason elbow surgery and logged just four at-bats before landing on the IL again.