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Dodgers

Dodgers’ injury woes continue as Teoscar Hernández leaves game with strained hamstring

Teoscar Hernández, shown here earlier this month, left Wednesday's game with a leg injury.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

The Dodgers’ recent string of injuries continued Wednesday, when left fielder Teoscar Hernández pulled up limping after trying to beat out a ground out to shortstop.

Once he was thrown out in the second inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Rockies, Hernández took his time walking across the field back to the dugout. The Dodgers announced that he sustained a left hamstring strain.

Utility player Hyeseong Kim replaced Hernández in left field.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers Kike Hernandez (8) seems to wince after hitting a double against Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Kiké Hernández’s oblique shows ‘significant tear’ as utility man returns to IL

The Dodgers place utility man Kiké Hernández on the injured list after an MRI exam shows a “significant tear” in his left oblique. How will Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim fill in?

Earlier this month, the Dodgers’ rotation bore the brunt of the injury bug. But this week, it has spread to the position players.

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Utility player Kiké Hernández left Tuesday’s game with a strained oblique. He’d started the season on the injured list after undergoing offseason elbow surgery and logged just four at-bats before landing on the IL again.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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