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Dodgers expected to put catcher Will Smith on the injured list as neck issue lingers

Dodgers catcher Will Smith against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a June 3 game.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith during a game last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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PITTSBURGH — The Dodgers are likely to put catcher Will Smith on the injured list Thursday, as the stiffness in his neck continues to linger, manager Dave Roberts said.

“There’s been some improvement,” Roberts said. “We’ll have to make that decision at some point in time [Wednesday] after the game.”

The Dodgers’ game against the Pirates on Wednesday was the fourth Smith had missed since being scratched from the lineup Saturday with a stiff neck. Teams can backdate IL moves a maximum of three days.

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Dalton Rushing is scheduled to catch all three games in Pittsburgh, according to Roberts, but the Dodgers will likely add a backup to the roster on Thursday. In the meantime, Smith could catch in an emergency situation.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 09: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers records his 2,500th hit in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

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The Dodgers have already cleared a spot on the 40-man roster, releasing utility man Tyler Fitzgerald on Wednesday. He had a .998 OPS in 24 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Unless the Dodgers bring in additional catching depth from the outside, their options in Triple-A are Eliezer Alfonzo and Chuckie Robinson. Roberts downplayed the challenge of integrating a catcher midseason.

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“We had Chuckie last year, and we had Eliezer all spring,” Roberts said. “So both those guys are confident. They’re kind of a little older, so they’ve been around, and we’re very familiar with both those guys, so it should be pretty seamless.”

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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