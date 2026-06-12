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Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani held out of starting lineup a day after leaving game with knee inflammation

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run.
The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller during Thursday’s game.
(Gene J. Puskar / Ap Photo/gene J. Puskar)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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CHICAGO — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox after exiting the game before with discomfort in the back of his left knee.

Manager Dave Roberts had expressed optimism Thursday night, after the Dodgers’ 8-6 win against the Pirates at PNC Park, that Ohtani would not miss additional time for the ailment. But he added: “Obviously with the travel [to Chicago on Thursday night], we’ll just kind of see how he comes in.”

Especially at this point in the season, the Dodgers have incentive to play it safe with Ohtani’s recovery. Pushing him to return early and exacerbating the injury would be a larger blow to a team seeking its third straight World Series championship.

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With Ohtani out, left fielder Alex Call was in the leadoff spot, and Santiago Espinal served as the designated hitter.

It was not immediately clear whether the injury would affect Ohtani’s next pitching start. He’s lined up to take the mound Wednesday against the Rays, before the Dodgers’ off day Thursday.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles.

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Justin Wrobleski are injured, exit early in Dodgers’ win over Pirates

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani makes an early exit against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday because of inflammation in his left knee.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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