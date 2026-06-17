Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run helps Dodgers complete sweep of Rays

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates with Andy Pages after a go-ahead, two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Rays.

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Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins collided chest first into the blue padding of the center field wall as he made one last-ditch effort to save his team from a Dodgers home run. His glove, though, came up empty.

Not even a leaping Mullins, one of baseball’s veteran home-run robbers, could stop Freddie Freeman from doing what the Dodgers first baseman does best: hitting clutch home runs.

Freeman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning Wednesday, set up by Andy Pages’ double an at-bat earlier, lifted the Dodgers to a 5-4 win that allowed them to maintain a season-high nine-game lead over their closest National League West rival, the San Diego Padres (38-35). For the Dodgers (48-27), it was their sixth sweep of the season — all while surviving a shaky start on the mound by the usually unshakable Shohei Ohtani.

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“He’s like a lot of our guys, when they feel good, they get their rest, production follows,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Freeman. “He’s been good for quite some time.”

If Ohtani’s left knee inflammation was bothering the four-time MVP, it didn’t seem to pose that great of a threat through the first four innings, and he pinch-hit in the sixth inning for Miguel Rojas, who had started in the designated hitter role.

Tampa Bay (41-30) eventually broke through in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on small-ball hits that found just enough grass. No particular pitch seemed particularly off for Ohtani, though the Rays connected more on his four-seam fastball that inning than the others. A bleeding blister that opened up didn’t help either.

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“I thought the stuff was good,” Roberts said. “The sweeper wasn’t as lights out, swing and miss, as we’ve seen, he still always finds a way to manage innings and make pitches when he needs to, but yeah, I mean, I think that he was still kind of working through some delivery stuff with the knee.”

A handful of unlucky plays left the Dodgers vulnerable. Take Mullins’ single to Freeman. The Rays’ center fielder had hit the ball hard enough that Freeman, more than a handful of steps away from the bag, wouldn’t be able to make the play unassisted. Ohtani tried his hardest to match Mullins’ speed but couldn’t.

“There was a little confusion with the Shohei inning, as far as you know, Freddie going to second, then Shohei thinking that, so giving them an extra out there,” Roberts said.

After a five-hit inning, Ohtani escaped on a bunt attempt that went to Tommy Edman — playing third base in his return from the injured list — who threw to first for the third out. Ohtani’s 1.47 ERA, despite four earned runs, is currently second only to the Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski among pitchers who’ve completed at least 70 innings.

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani looks up while walking to the mound during the fifth inning Wednesday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

“Actually, I felt good overall,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s just really that inning, that fifth inning, that I wasn’t really too pleased. But aside from that, the stuff was good and felt pretty good overall.”

Rays starter Shane McClanahan also ran into similar run trouble in the fourth inning. Alex Call drove in Mookie Betts for the first run of the game, then then stole second base during Dalton Rushing’s at-bat. Call sprinted home on an Alex Freeland single, his helmet popping off and skidding a couple of feet into the grass as he crossed home.

McClanahan left the game with bases loaded soon after Call scored. The lefty walked Edman — his only time reaching base in an 0-for-3 day — but was pulled before seeing Pages, who ended the inning against Casey Legumina by lining out softly to short.

The Dodgers came up short in another bases-loaded opportunity the next inning, squandering a chance to take the lead. Kyle Tucker pushed one run across on an RBI walk. Yet, without any outs on the board, the next three batters — Call, Rushing and Freeland — went down in order. The Dodgers finished the game with 11 runners left on base, which nearly cost them.

Alex Vesia walked the tying run, and spent most of his ninth-inning outing with Tampa Bay’s Austin Slater on second. The Dodgers intentionally walked Yandy Díaz to face Jonathan Aranda with two outs, who earned a walk. With the bases loaded, Vesia struck out Mullins swinging to end the game. It capped off a stretch of nine scoreless innings by the bullpen in this series after struggling as a unit during the team’s recent trip.

“Yeah, I put myself into that mess,” Vesia said with a small smile while shaking his head. “Rush and I were just – I was leaning on him to be honest. He had some good words of encouragement during a couple meetings. Just trust my stuff. I felt like I was nibbling around the edge. Overall, I’ll take it. It was a good win for all of us today.”

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Teoscar Hernández, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, is scheduled to take live batting practice on Thursday. A simulated game is also in the works for the 33-year-old outfielder before a rehab game early next week, Roberts said.

Will Smith is unlikely to be reinstated Friday when he is eligible to come off the injured list. The Dodgers are still trying to figure out ways to make sure he doesn’t regress once the catcher comes back from a neck injury. He did a full workout Tuesday.

“I don’t want to put a say on when he’s going to play,” Roberts said. “But each day is getting better.”