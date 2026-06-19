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Dodgers’ walk-off stuns Orioles as Dalton Rushing helps cap wild comeback

Dalton Rushing, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in a 6-5 comeback win.
Dalton Rushing, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in a 6-5 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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  • Dalton Rushing, hitless and visibly frustrated most of the night, delivered a run-scoring single in the ninth inning to help lift the Dodgers to a 6-5 walk-off win.
  • A throwing error by Baltimore right fielder Tyler O’Neill allowed Ryan Ward to score the winning run.
  • Roki Sasaki dominated early, facing one over the minimum through five innings, before giving up back-to-back homers to Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso.

Dalton Rushing had been frustrated for much of the game, a fact he hadn’t hidden on his trips back to the dugout. But when it mattered the most, he came up clutch.

Down to his last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Rushing lined a single into right field to drive in Alex Call for the tying run. Then, an errant throw by Baltimore right fielder Tyler O’Neill allowed Ryan Ward to score and seal the Dodgers’ 6-5 win over the Orioles.

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Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki had faced just one over the minimum through five innings, allowing the Dodgers (49-27) to jump out to a 3-0 lead, when the Orioles (35-42) finally figured him out the third time through the order.

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With two outs and a runner on, Sasaki threw a splitter on the inside edge of the strike zone to Gunnar Henderson, who homered to right field. Pete Alonso followed suit, blasting an inside fastball about belt high to left-center field to tie the score.

The Orioles pulled ahead against the Dodgers’ bullpen. Will Klein surrendered a seventh-inning single to Jeremiah Jackson that sent two baserunners, including one inherited from Dodgers left-hander Jack Dreyer, across the plate.

Dalton Rushing celebrates after hitting a run-scoring single in the ninth inning.
Dalton Rushing celebrates after hitting a run-scoring single in the ninth to help lift the Dodgers to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Kyle Hurt and Blake Treinen threw clean eighth and ninth innings.

The Dodgers hadn’t scored since the second inning. In the ninth, shortstop Mookie Betts trimmed the Orioles’ lead to one with a solo homer.

Call entered as a pinch-runner for Max Muncy after he drew a walk, and Ward also walked before Rushing stepped up and delivered.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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