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Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani out of Dodgers’ lineup vs. Orioles for birth of his second child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Angels on June 6.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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  • Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani missed Friday’s series opener against the Orioles to be present for the birth of his second child, leaving L.A. temporarily a player short.
  • The Dodgers chose not to place Ohtani on the paternity list and expect him back sometime this weekend.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was away from the team Friday for the birth of his second child.

He was out of the lineup for the series opener against the Orioles, but the Dodgers did not opt to put him on the paternity list, temporarily playing down a player instead. The team said it expects Ohtani back at some point this weekend.

Ohtani pitched Wednesday, so he should be back with the team well before his next turn in the rotation.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Andy Pages (44) after a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run helps Dodgers complete sweep of Rays

Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run put the Dodgers ahead to stay and helped Shohei Ohtani collect another win despite the right-hander giving up four runs in the fifth inning.

With Ohtani out, rookie Ryan Ward served as the designated hitter Friday, batting seventh. And right fielder Kyle Tucker moved up to the leadoff spot that Ohtani usually occupies.

Entering Friday, Ohtani owned the second-highest OPS (.962) in the National League, among qualified hitters. And his 1.47 ERA ranked No. 2 among pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings, despite giving up seven combined earned runs in his past two starts.

Ohtani has been pitching through a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. And last week he missed a game to address a bout of inflammation in his left knee, which he thinks may have stemmed from mechanical problems in his pitching delivery.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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