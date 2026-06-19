Shohei Ohtani out of Dodgers’ lineup vs. Orioles for birth of his second child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Angels on June 6.

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Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was away from the team Friday for the birth of his second child.

He was out of the lineup for the series opener against the Orioles, but the Dodgers did not opt to put him on the paternity list, temporarily playing down a player instead. The team said it expects Ohtani back at some point this weekend.

Ohtani pitched Wednesday, so he should be back with the team well before his next turn in the rotation.

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Dodgers Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run helps Dodgers complete sweep of Rays Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run put the Dodgers ahead to stay and helped Shohei Ohtani collect another win despite the right-hander giving up four runs in the fifth inning.

With Ohtani out, rookie Ryan Ward served as the designated hitter Friday, batting seventh. And right fielder Kyle Tucker moved up to the leadoff spot that Ohtani usually occupies.

Entering Friday, Ohtani owned the second-highest OPS (.962) in the National League, among qualified hitters. And his 1.47 ERA ranked No. 2 among pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings, despite giving up seven combined earned runs in his past two starts.

Ohtani has been pitching through a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. And last week he missed a game to address a bout of inflammation in his left knee, which he thinks may have stemmed from mechanical problems in his pitching delivery.