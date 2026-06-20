Dodgers place reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list

Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen delivers against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 11.

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The Dodgers put right-handed reliever Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Treinen was the winning pitcher in the Dodgers’ 6-5 walk-off victory Friday, after retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. It was not immediately clear, when the Dodgers announced the move a little over an hour before the game, when or how Treinen sustained the injury.

Treinen has a 3.52 ERA after bouncing back from a rocky 2025.

Dodgers Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces birth of second child Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was away from the team during its series opener against the Baltimore Orioles for the birth of his second child.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Chayce McDermott. The 27-year-old has only thrown one major-league inning this season, when he limited the Angels to one hit in a scoreless frame.

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The Dodgers acquired McDermott from the Orioles in mid-April, after Baltimore designated him for assignment. He’s been a frequent short-term call-up and taxi squad member since.

The Dodgers have more bullpen help coming. They hope to reinstate right-hander Brock Stewart (left foot bone spur) from the injured list Monday, manager Dave Roberts said. And right-hander Evan Phillips (Tommy John surgery) is expected to return in early July.