Dodgers place reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list
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- Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday.
- In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Chayce McDermott.
The Dodgers put right-handed reliever Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Treinen was the winning pitcher in the Dodgers’ 6-5 walk-off victory Friday, after retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. It was not immediately clear, when the Dodgers announced the move a little over an hour before the game, when or how Treinen sustained the injury.
Treinen has a 3.52 ERA after bouncing back from a rocky 2025.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was away from the team during its series opener against the Baltimore Orioles for the birth of his second child.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Chayce McDermott. The 27-year-old has only thrown one major-league inning this season, when he limited the Angels to one hit in a scoreless frame.
The Dodgers acquired McDermott from the Orioles in mid-April, after Baltimore designated him for assignment. He’s been a frequent short-term call-up and taxi squad member since.
The Dodgers have more bullpen help coming. They hope to reinstate right-hander Brock Stewart (left foot bone spur) from the injured list Monday, manager Dave Roberts said. And right-hander Evan Phillips (Tommy John surgery) is expected to return in early July.
Dalton Rushing’s clutch single in the ninth allows Alex Call to score before Ryan Ward scores on a Baltimore throwing error in a 6-5 Dodgers win.