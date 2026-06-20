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Dodgers

Dodgers place reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list

Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen delivers against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 11.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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  • Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday.
  • In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Chayce McDermott.

The Dodgers put right-handed reliever Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Treinen was the winning pitcher in the Dodgers’ 6-5 walk-off victory Friday, after retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. It was not immediately clear, when the Dodgers announced the move a little over an hour before the game, when or how Treinen sustained the injury.

Treinen has a 3.52 ERA after bouncing back from a rocky 2025.

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In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Chayce McDermott. The 27-year-old has only thrown one major-league inning this season, when he limited the Angels to one hit in a scoreless frame.

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The Dodgers acquired McDermott from the Orioles in mid-April, after Baltimore designated him for assignment. He’s been a frequent short-term call-up and taxi squad member since.

The Dodgers have more bullpen help coming. They hope to reinstate right-hander Brock Stewart (left foot bone spur) from the injured list Monday, manager Dave Roberts said. And right-hander Evan Phillips (Tommy John surgery) is expected to return in early July.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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