Roki Sasaki struggles with command early, Dodgers fall to Padres
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SAN DIEGO — The home run that Roki Sasaki gave up to Padres hitter Ty France was more dramatic than the two walks he allowed earlier in the inning. But it was the free passes that really hurt him.
In the Dodgers’ 7-1 loss Friday, Sasaki was out of the game before he could record an out in the fifth inning. He only allowed three hits but issued five walks, tying his season high, and a hit batter.
He successfully pitched around that traffic for much of his outing, other than the three-run homer to France. But the inefficiency sent his pitch count past 80 before he exited with runners on first and second in the fifth.
Earlier this month, when Sasaki held the Angels scoreless through seven two-hit innings, it seemed as if he’d had a breakthrough. But in three starts since, he has yet to pitch through the sixth inning.
Sasaki’s command issues Friday showed up almost immediately. After striking out Padres leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr., Sasaki walked Samad Taylor on 10 pitches. But Sasaki bounced back by inducing a double play.
The next inning, there would be no such escape. Sasaki walked both Manny Machado, who he also battled for 10 pitches, and Gavin Sheets to open the frame. Then Xander Bogaerts’ sharp line drive found leather.
France’s long fly ball to left field, however, found the seats.
Sasaki’s only clean inning was made possible by catcher Dalton Rushing’s successful ABS challenge of a called ball four against Tatís, flipping a walk into a strikeout.
Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki says no one explained key cultural differences between Japan and the U.S. Mastering differences helped him relax on the mound.
The Padres piled on in the eighth inning against right-handed reliever Jonathan Hernandez, as the sellout crowd chanted “Beat L.A.”
The Dodgers’ only run was a solo homer from Mookie Betts, his second in as many games.
Betts seems to have come out of his offensive funk, entering Friday with a 1.061 OPS over the previous 11 games.
The Dodgers went 0-for-four with runners in scoring position and squandered a bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the sixth inning.
The Dodgers have built such a lead in the division, however, that the loss on Friday barely made a dent. The Padres, in second place, trail by eight games.