‘He cares about people.’ How Dodgers’ Dave Roberts got to the cusp of 1,000 career wins

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Dave Roberts didn’t have his heart set on becoming a manager.

Not when he cold-called Jed Hoyer, who’d just been hired as the San Diego Padres’ general manager, to offer his help and eventually accepted a special assistant role in the front office. Not when Bud Black, the Padres’ manager at the time, asked Roberts to be his first base coach. Not even when Roberts was promoted to bench coach — at least not at first.

But television didn’t feel like a long-term fit, and neither did his cup of coffee as an executive. Roberts’ return to the dugout gained its own momentum.

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“I like to be in the clubhouse,” Roberts said in a recent conversation with The Times. “I like to be boots on the ground more. … So once I got on the field, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what feels right for me.’”

Roberts’ first taste of the manager’s seat wasn’t how he would have scripted it. A.J. Preller, the Padres’ third GM in five years, dismissed Black in the middle of the 2015 season, leaving Roberts as the interim skipper for a game before Pat Murphy was promoted from triple A.

Roberts’ first win came the next year, after the Dodgers hired him to replace Don Mattingly. In Roberts’ Dodgers debut, on opening day at Petco Park, his team trounced the Padres 15-0.

Roberts is back in San Diego for a weekend series against the Padres, just three wins away from 1,000 after Saturday’s 15-3 victory, in a full-circle moment.

Only two other active managers have racked up more wins: Terry Francona (2,072), who began his managerial career in 1997, and AJ Hinch (999), who had a smaller head start on Roberts.

“It’s a big number,” said Roberts, who will join Walter Alston, Tommy Lasorda and Wilbert Robinson as the only managers in franchise history to win 1,000 games. “It’s something I never really thought of. … I don’t take a lot of time to look at milestones because I just kind of go day to day. But I’m going to take that one in. Because it’s a long time, it’s a lot of really good players and coaches, and a lot of support.”

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Roberts is in his 11th season at the helm for the Dodgers, with three years left after this one on his record-breaking extension ($8.1 million annually). He’s taken the Dodgers to the postseason every year, won five National League pennants and claimed three World Series titles.

“To be the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so much pressure, so much expectations, to have Doc as our manager leading it, I don’t think there’s anybody that could do what he does,” veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

The Dodgers are now an international brand, with star power from across the globe, including the most famous baseball player in the world in Shohei Ohtani. So, every homestand, after Roberts fulfills his media responsibilities and oversees batting practice, he serves as an ambassador of sorts.

Roberts greets groups of guests and celebrities with enthusiasm, engages them in conversation and poses for pictures.

That talent, however, isn’t why this group of Dodgers — full of household names, but also young players expected to grow into key roles — has bought in.

Voices Shaikin: Did Padres curse themselves by messing with that anti-Dodgers FTD burger? The Padres changed the FTD burger on their menu. Since then, they’ve fallen well off the pace in the NL West.

“He cares about people,” Freeman said. “His door’s always open. Being a manager is obviously managing baseball, but it’s more about managing egos. You have 26 players, you have all the coaching staff, support staff — and our clubhouse runs smoothly, and that’s because of Dave Roberts.

“He’s a man that’s been through it all. He was a player. He knows how hard the game is. He’s been in the manager seat for a long time here. He knows the ups and downs of the season. We trust him. He trusts us. And I think that’s the key word in all this, is trust. When you have trust with your manager, and know he’s going to put you in the right spots to succeed, it’s very easy to run through walls for him.”

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That trust is built through a track record of decisions that prioritize things like player health. But it also stems from genuine care.

“Ever since I got here, the first impression of him was how good he was with people,” said veteran utility man Miguel Rojas, who hopes to become a manager after he hangs up his cleats. “How much he cares about families, how much he cares about where you’re coming from and who is the support system that you have around you. He cares about you as a person more than as a player.”

In April, when Rojas got news that his father had been rushed to the hospital, Roberts quickly took the decision on whether to play out of Rojas’ hands, scratching him from the lineup.

“He was the first one to tell me that family is way more important than what we’re doing right now,” Rojas said.

The next day, when Rojas felt he needed to be on the field as he processed the death of his father, Roberts listened.

On the other side of the equation, Rojas also thinks Roberts has made him a better father to his son Aaron, who is often around the team throughout the summer.

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Roberts doesn’t just flash his people skills when he’s in ambassador mode. Earlier this month, Roberts spotted Aaron in one of the armchairs in the middle of the visitors clubhouse in Pittsburgh. Roberts beelined to him, cracking inside jokes to gently prod him out of his shell.

“My kid, when I got here in 2023, he’s not the same kid that he is now,” Rojas said. “He was 6 or 7 years old when I got back to the Dodgers. And Doc really sees the way that he’s evolving as a human, being more outspoken and open to say hi to people, to have conversations with the coaches and all the players — and it’s not just with the kids or me. So it’s pretty cool to see that [Roberts] helped me with him too, with his social skills that he was trying to develop.”

Managers’ jobs often veer toward the bigger picture. Their coaching staff deals with the details. But Roberts finds moments to pull players aside for one-on-one conversations.

“I enjoy that part more than anything,” Roberts said. “It’s the least talked about, but I think it’s the most important part of my job, trying to build men. And that’s something that I’ve always believed, that if you do it the right way, then the fruits will be a better ballplayer.”

Anyone watching the Dodgers broadcast last Wednesday saw Roberts put his arm around catcher Dalton Rushing’s shoulders after a rough first two innings led to Ohtani taking over calling the pitches.

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That same series, outfielder Alex Call thanked Roberts and the Dodgers hitting coaches for conversations that set him up for a breakout in Minnesota.

“Doc does a great job just telling how it is,” Call said. “And saying, ‘hey, we love you, and we love exactly what you bring to the game, and you don’t have to do anything else. So, basically, just take a deep breath and be Alex Call.’ And it’s just nice to hear that kind of stuff, and just nice to be able to have your manager have confidence in you.”

During the last homestand, the day after the bottom of the order struck out consecutively with the bases loaded in what became a walk-off win against the Baltimore Orioles, Roberts called over Ryan Ward and Alex Freeland in the dugout during batting practice.

As they discussed situational hitting, Roberts wanted to encourage them rather than “get on them.” Ward said the conversation took off some pressure.

“All you hear about is, the big leagues is way different,” said Ward, who debuted in April. “And just having those little moments of reassurance, and having them talk to you and pull you aside, and giving you props, and helping you where things have gone wrong — and having that advice come from him, and feel the [organizational] continuity of everything, is incredible.”

When Roberts’ playing career ended, he might not have pictured himself sitting in this seat at all, let alone for nearly 1,000 wins.

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But as he positions himself at the top step of the dugout at Petco Park, back where it all started, it sure does suit him.