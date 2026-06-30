Walter Alston, Dave Roberts and everyone in between: The 10 managers in L.A. Dodgers history

The Dodgers’ storied history has allowed many a manager to thrive. In the nearly 70 seasons since the franchise moved to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have had a losing record 13 times, the last coming in 2010. They have made the playoffs every year since 2013, and, with the best record in baseball this season, are primed to reach the postseason for a 14th straight year, tying the MLB record set by the Atlanta Braves from 1991-2005.

A lot of the Dodgers’ recent success has come under Dave Roberts, who on Tuesday night became the fourth manager in franchise history to reach 1,000 career victories. This fall, he will try to guide his team to its third consecutive World Series title, a feat last accomplished by the New York Yankees in 2000 under the tutelage of Joe Torre — who later managed the Dodgers for three seasons.

Here’s a look at how the 10 managers during the Dodgers’ time in Los Angeles have fared.