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Dodgers’ Will Smith won’t return before the All-Star break

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Will Smith remains on the IL because of a neck injury.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaikin
By Bill Shaikin
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SACRAMENTO — The first half of the season will conclude with Will Smith in the same place he has been for the last month: the injured list.

The Dodgers’ three-time All-Star catcher has been on the IL since June 8 because of what the Dodgers list as neck inflammation. Smith said he had been diagnosed with an inflamed disk.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he “just can’t see any world” in which Smith would return before the All-Star break, which concludes July 16.

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“It’s certainly longer, I know, than all of us expected,” Roberts said. “But I don’t think it’s anything real, kind of affecting-the-season type thing.”

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts waves to fans after his 1,000th career managerial win after a baseball game against the Athletics Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

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Dave Roberts gets his 1,000th win as manager in Dodgers’ victory over Athletics

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Roberts said Smith has not been able to accelerate his rehabilitation to the point of doing baseball activities.

Dalton Rushing, who has taken over as the Dodgers’ primary catcher in Smith’s absence, is batting .213 with one home run and 19 strikeouts in 18 games while Smith has been on the injured list. The Dodgers gave Rushing the day off Wednesday.

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The Dodgers were 14-6 with Smith on the IL entering play Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the team scratched shortstop Mookie Betts from the starting lineup because of a sore right wrist.

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Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

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