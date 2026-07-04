Four more Dodgers players selected as National League All-Stars
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The Dodgers have four more 2026 All-Stars joining Shohei Ohtani on the National League squad.
Center fielder Andy Pages claimed the first All-Star nod of his career. And third baseman Max Muncy (three) first baseman Freddie Freeman (10) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (two) added to their Midsummer Classic honors.
Max Muncy has put together an impressive all-around first half. His .871 OPS through Thursday leads NL third basemen. But he’s most proud of his defensive work.
Ohtani (six) bypassed phase two of All-Star voting by earning the most fan votes of any player in the first phase.
All of the Dodgers position players were elected as starters, marking the first time since 1980 that the team has had four All-Star starters.
The MLB All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia on July 14.