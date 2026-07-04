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Dodgers

Four more Dodgers players selected as National League All-Stars

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages makes a sliding catch against the Baltimore Orioles on June 19.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

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The Dodgers have four more 2026 All-Stars joining Shohei Ohtani on the National League squad.

Center fielder Andy Pages claimed the first All-Star nod of his career. And third baseman Max Muncy (three) first baseman Freddie Freeman (10) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (two) added to their Midsummer Classic honors.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 2, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy.

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Max Muncy has put together an impressive all-around first half. His .871 OPS through Thursday leads NL third basemen. But he’s most proud of his defensive work.

Ohtani (six) bypassed phase two of All-Star voting by earning the most fan votes of any player in the first phase.

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All of the Dodgers position players were elected as starters, marking the first time since 1980 that the team has had four All-Star starters.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia on July 14.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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