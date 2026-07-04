Four more Dodgers players selected as National League All-Stars

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages makes a sliding catch against the Baltimore Orioles on June 19.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Dodgers have four more 2026 All-Stars joining Shohei Ohtani on the National League squad.

Center fielder Andy Pages claimed the first All-Star nod of his career. And third baseman Max Muncy (three) first baseman Freddie Freeman (10) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (two) added to their Midsummer Classic honors.

Ohtani (six) bypassed phase two of All-Star voting by earning the most fan votes of any player in the first phase.

Advertisement

All of the Dodgers position players were elected as starters, marking the first time since 1980 that the team has had four All-Star starters.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia on July 14.