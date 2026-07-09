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Surely they hear the chants. They must hear the wonderful chants.

“Let’s go Doyers! Let’s go Doyers!”

Surely they see the faces? They can’t miss the gloriously diverse faces.

All shades, all colors, four million faces surrounding them with resounding support and unrequited love.

The Dodgers do know they play in Los Angeles, right?

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Then why in the hell do they insist on embracing the person trying to tear this city apart?

This is an old issue, it’s been written before, it’s been debated ad nauseam, but it’s happening again and remains as sickening as ever.

The Dodgers are going to celebrate their 2025 World Series title with President Trump at the White House on July 23, it was confirmed Thursday.

Just like last season.

Seriously.

“President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to The Times.

“Back” to the White House.

How embarrassing.

The 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors wouldn’t go. The 2018 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles wouldn’t go. The 2025 NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder wouldn’t go.

And now this group of Dodgers are going twice?

Their first visit last spring was bad enough, with Trump noting, “That is a very good-looking group of people,” while the Dodgers stood around him in slack-faced awe.

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Dodgers owner Mark Walter, right, smiles while listing to President Trump speak during the Dodgers’ championship visit to the White House in April 2025. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Some, including Dodger officials, argued this was a visit about tradition, not politics. Teams have been visiting the White House since President Andrew Johnson hosted two amateur baseball clubs in 1865. The Dodgers said they were just abiding by this once-revered sports custom. They said they were showing respect for this country’s highest office, not necessarily the man inhabiting it.

Understood. But what happened two months after that first visit altered even that flimsy bit of logic, as the man inhabiting the office rained terror on Los Angeles with the midsummer ICE raids that changed the lives of thousands.

Many impacted were the Dodger fans who filled the stadium every night for the team with arguably the largest immigrant fan base in sports. Some were even wearing Dodger caps and jerseys when they were swept up and hauled away.

While other pro sports teams in town immediately condemned the raids, the Dodgers said nothing until finally announcing and fulfilling a $1.1 million donation to community organizations to support families impacted by the raids.

At the time, only one Dodger spoke out publicly, with Kiké Hernández writing on Instagram, “Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.”

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A year later, Hernández is still on the team, he has much clubhouse credibility, and yet they’re still going back? Were they not listening?

The roster is filled with several other level-headed veterans who surely realize that by serving as a cheap Trump photo-op, they are honoring a man whose policies have ravaged their fans more than any other group in America, and yet they’re still going back?

An organization cannot boast of sharing a uniform with Jackie Robinson while sharing a very public afternoon with President Trump. That doesn’t work.

Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández sits in the dugout during a game against Colorado at Dodger Stadium on May 27. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

An organization that admirably fought back against the wishes of a conservative clubhouse to pioneer LGBTQ+Pride Night cannot be the same organization that publicly normalizes the morality of President Trump. That doesn’t compute.

Can’t anyone on Vin Scully Avenue see the big picture here?

Maybe Jose Madera, director of the Pasadena Community Job Center, can show them.

Madera, a diehard Dodger fan, hasn’t attended a game since last summer’s ICE raids because he’s lost faith in the Dodgers connection with the Los Angeles community.

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He says this latest news of a second White House visit only frays that connection further.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that our team is going to shake the hand of a person who has sent so much hate and terror into our community,” he said. “Thousands of families in our city live in fear ... we can’t stand for what’s going on.”

Madera said the Dodgers need to remember who they are.

“The Dodgers bring so much joy to our community, but a large part of their fan base is the immigrant community, and they need to stand with us,” he said. “It’s very disappointing that they’re not, and we need to hold them accountable.”

It’s not too late. The Dodgers still have time to change their minds and do the right thing. They still have time to acknowledge that this is not about eschewing tradition or succumbing to politics or anything but common human decency.

The president has treated the Dodgers fans with a careless disregard for their basic humanity, and the Dodgers need to let him know this is not OK.

“They still have a chance to decline,” said Madera. “We’re all hoping they do.”

Yeah, sure, in two weeks they could strut into the most celebrated residence in America as two-time defending champions.

But they would leave it as two-time losers.