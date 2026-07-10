Why 2026 MLB draft will be special for Dodgers coach Dino Ebel’s family

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Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel’s philosophy when it came to his baseball-obsessed sons was straightforward: the major-league players they grew up around were their coaches.

One of now 17-year-old Trey’s first baseball memories took place at Tempe Diablo Stadium with Albert Pujols and Mike Trout, when Dino was on the Angels’ coaching staff.

Pointing to targets hung up in the batting cages, the pair of future Hall of Famers set up a competition between Trey and his older brother Brady: whoever hit the most bullseyes would get a signed bat.

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“Me and Brady were going at it,” Trey said with a smile. “I don’t even know who won.”

The prize wasn’t the most important part. The love for the game, competitive drive, and even bat control stuck with him.

“He kind of took the ‘dad’ out of it and just watched us have fun,” Trey said. “I’m extremely grateful for that because a lot of dads are hard on their kids.

“As we got older, if me and Brady needed some help, or he saw something, he’s obviously going to chime in, given what he does. But for the most part, he’s always let the players coach us, and it’s been great. Paid off for sure.”

It paid off so well that Dino and his wife Shannon are hosting their second draft party in as many years Saturday.

They’re expecting about 100 friends and family members to descend on their Rancho Cucamonga home, just as they did last year to watch the Brewers select Brady with the No. 32 overall pick.

Now his younger brother’s up.

“It’s Trey’s day,” Dino said, reminiscing on his youngest son’s Little League days, his home run derby victory in Williamsport, Pa., his growth through travel ball and high school. “It’s not about anybody else.”

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Said Trey: “I’m excited, and I’m ready, and I feel prepared.”

Trey, a Texas A&M commit, is expected to be selected in an early round. Some scouts have predicted he could go higher than his brother. But plenty of factors dictate draft order, with the bonus pool system also affecting team strategy.

It’s especially difficult to gauge where draft prospects coming out of high school may be picked. Teams have less information on them, and have to project further into the future on evaluations, compared to their college counterparts.

Dodgers third base coach/outfield coach Dino Ebel losses a ball in the dugout before a game against the San Diego Padres on July 3. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“I’ve been talking to so many people in baseball leading up to this draft,” said agent Joel Wolfe of THE TEAM, who is representing Trey. “And many front office people have mentioned to me the same phrase, which was, ‘Our guys were light on Brady last year,’ meaning they missed, he should have been drafted higher. And I think that could really help Trey this year.”

Brady’s draft process gave Trey and Dino a preview for this year, setting expectations for meetings, tryouts, and the day itself.

It was a new vantage point for Dino, who’s worn many hats in baseball. He played six seasons in the minors before launching a coaching career that’s taken him through the gamut of pro baseball levels, and even out of the country.

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“It was very eye-opening,” Dino said. “I’ve always been in player development, coaching, on the field, and now I got a chance to see how the draft works.”

The family even held an identical gathering for Brady’s draft day. After he got the call saying the Brewers were going to select him, with his brother and father standing by, the trio put on poker faces for Shannon and their guests to preserve the surprise.

“Both of those boys are unique to other players in the draft because they grew up around the game,” Wolfe said, drawing comparisons to the Holliday and Lombard brothers. “Having been in the bubble with the Dodgers during the World Series, and being around all of the players and all of the coaches, and being around that life ... there’s just something about them — their comfort level, and also all of the both tangible and intangible things that they learn, especially defensively.”

Many of the lessons Trey gleaned from the stars at dad’s work — first with the Angels and then, the last eight years, the Dodgers — came from observing. And he integrated those details into his infield mechanics, batting cage routine and appreciation for preparation.

When Dino did chime in with advice, it was often about controlling the strike zone, being a complete hitter rather than just a slugger, and valuing fundamentals.

“Their reputation, their character, who they are off the field, who they are on the field, that’s the part I really like the most,” Ebel said of his sons. “How they respect people in the game, on and off the field. They’re always about making somebody feel comfortable, make them feel like somebody important.”

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Dino watched his son’s draft stock steadily rise, as Trey got a full season of shortstop under his belt at Corona High School, and added strength, with an emphasis on explosiveness, working out with MW Athletix’s Keith Coury (recommended to Dino by Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, a product of Santiago High School in Corona.)

“He went from a good player seven, eight, nine months ago, a year ago,” Dino said, “to really an exceptional, top prospect for me.”

Now, all the Ebel family can do is wait and answer the phone Saturday.

Dodgers Dodgers coach Dino Ebel’s eldest son learned lessons from the pros Corona High star Brady Ebel, who with younger brother Trey spent countless hours at the ballpark with dad, likely will be a Day 1 selection in MLB draft next week.

Graduating seniors are often asked to envision their futures. What’s next? Where do you see yourself in five years?

For Trey, the vision is clear.

“Playing in the big leagues,” Trey said. “No matter what team ... I see myself being a great teammate, being a great person, and the ultimate goal is to win a World Series.”

It would be even sweeter to play alongside his brother. But playing against him would be fun, too. And Trey pictures his dad still in the third base coach’s box for the Dodgers.

Dino chuckled at that.

“I’d like to watch them, but now they’re telling me that they would want me on the field, playing against me,” he said. “And I’m like, you know, anytime you’re with your dad, we’re out to beat you.”

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Judging by Brady and Trey’s competitive streak from a young age the feeling would be mutual.

“We’ll see when that time comes where I’m at,” Dino said. “I would love to be at third base and see the Ebel brothers in the big leagues. That would be pretty cool.”

So far, his son’s baseball careers have played out as he envisioned nearly a decade ago, when they fell in love with the game.

“It’s really a dream,” he said.

Dino saved all the signed bats and batting gloves that Brady and Trey won off Pujols and Trout, storing them in a room full of baseball memorabilia. He’ll pass them on when his sons start collections in their own homes.

Watching his boys hit targets in the Tempe Diablo batting cages is one of Dino’s favorite baseball memories.

“I just sat back and enjoyed it as a dad,” Dino said.