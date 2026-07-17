Dodgers expect Shohei Ohtani to pitch next week as they manage his knee ailment

Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Colorado Rockies on May 27. Ohtani is expected to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies.

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Shohei Ohtani was at the top of the Dodgers’ lineup Friday against the New York Yankees, five days after receiving an injection in his left knee. And he’s penciled in to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Ohtani received an orthovisc shot in his knee to lubricate the joint, manager Dave Roberts said, and did not have it drained.

“It gives him some relief in his knee which we were hoping to get,” Roberts said. “Then the four days off with no activity which gives it a chance to settle in.”

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Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup for all three games against the Yankees. He’s set to play catch and throw off the mound in the coming days, and the team will monitor his response before finalizing pitching plans.

Taking the mound Wednesday would give Ohtani more recovery time heading into a team off day. When asked if Ohtani would shoulder two-way duties Wednesday, Roberts said, “We’ll see when we get there.”

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits his 300th career home run against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 7. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Moving forward, when it isn’t possible to have Ohtani pitch before an off day, Roberts said he’d like to rest him the following day.

“It’s all contingent on how his knee is feeling,” Roberts said of Ohtani’s second-half workload. “I think we are certainly more prepared to back off on the workload if it calls for it. But Shohei wants to be out there as much as he possibly can.”

Asked if Ohtani would eventually need offseason surgery to address his knee injury, Roberts said: “I would highly doubt that.”

Coming out of the break, the Dodgers shuffled their rotation to have Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan and Yoshinobu Yamamoto face the Yankees in that order.

That leaves left-handed starters Eric Lauer and Justin Wrobleski (not necessarily in that order), to face the Phillies before Ohtani.

The Dodgers are shutting down Will Smith from all baseball activities for a week as continues to deal with a lingering neck injury. That pushes his return timeline back to at least August, if not later.

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“It was flaring up, wasn’t recovering — however you want to word it,” Roberts said. “He didn’t feel like he was making any improvement.”

Smith has been sidelined since early June for what he described as an inflamed disc. He initially treated it with rest, and then an injection. But it was still bothering him during his latest build-up.

“I talked to the trainer, Thomas [Albert], today and he said that Will doesn’t feel any pain,” Roberts said. “Now with that, I think we’re in a much better spot.”

Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández (strained left oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. And left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehab start Saturday since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, targeting two innings.

Air quality

The MLB schedule got off to a smoky start out of the All-Star break, quite literally. With wildfires in Canada raising air-quality concerns in the Northeast and Midwest on Thursday, the Mets and Phillies’ game at Citizens Bank Park was moved up an hour.

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The smoke cleared over Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon.

“I know that the players got a players union text that says it’s a full-go,” Roberts said. “They feel good about it. The league feels good. I haven’t heard anything otherwise.”

2027 schedule

With a lockout expected on Dec. 1, and no guarantee of an agreement in time to preserve the 2027 season, take MLB’s schedule announcement Thursday with a grain of salt.

Should collective bargaining negotiations wrap up in time, however, the Dodgers are set to open the season at Dodger Stadium on March 25 against the Atlanta Braves.

They end the season on the road, facing a pair of division rivals in the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21-26.