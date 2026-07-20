Emmet Sheehan’s struggles overshadow Mookie Betts’ two homers in Dodgers’ loss

Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan delivers during the second inning of a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

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Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan backpedaled down the mound, watching the ball fly just over the left-field wall.

His start Monday, much like his season, had its ups and downs. But just when it seemed like he’d found a groove, he gave up a momentum-swinging solo home run to Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh in the sixth inning of a game the Dodgers would go on to lose 10-7.

It was Sheehan’s first start since the All-Star break, pushed back because of a rainout Saturday in New York.

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He gave up six runs in 5⅓ innings, raising concerns once again over his consistency. While the Dodgers (63-38) weather the loss of Shohei Ohtani from the rotation, they need steadiness from the rest of their starters.

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One bad inning from Sheehan pushed the game into the Phillies’ favor. With one out in the second, he gave up three straight hits, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer to put the Dodgers behind 4-0.

Sheehan adjusted, navigating the next three innings efficiently without giving up a run.

It was clear he didn’t have his best stuff. Sheehan’s velocity steadily dropped, with his fastball averaging 94.7 mph in the first inning and 92.7 in the fifth. But he gave the offense time to chip away at the Phillies’ lead.

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The Dodgers scored a run in the fourth when Mookie Betts scored from third after Teoscar Hernández hit into a double play. They scored two more in the sixth, with Max Muncy’s RBI double ending Cristopher Sanchez’s start at 99 pitches.

The tide really began to turn with two outs and the bases loaded later in the sixth. Andy Pages chopped a slow-bouncing grounder up the middle, and Phillies shortstop Trea Turner charged. The ball hit off the heel of his glove, and another run scored.

Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a home run for the Dodgers in the seventh inning Monday. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Boos poured down even as Turner was chasing after the ball. It didn’t matter that he’d hit the two-run homer in the second inning; Phillies fans were going to make it clear how upset they were about his second defensive mistake of the night.

The Dodgers, however, didn’t ride the momentum for long.

Three pitches into the bottom of the sixth, Sheehan grooved a fastball to Marsh. And he hit it out. A double to center — which bounced off Pages’ glove — and a strikeout later, Sheehan handed over the ball.

Alex Vesia then surrendered a three-run homer to Turner, who won back the Philadelphia fans (until another botched grounder in the ninth), before getting out of the inning.

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From there, the game became a slug fest. Betts, who went four-for-five, hit two home runs — a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run blast in the ninth.

The Phillies (56-45) hit two homers off Landon Knack to finish with five.

Unclear when Ohtani will pitch

Ohtani will likely throw off a mound late in the week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday. But it is still unclear when his next pitching start will be. Ohtani has continued to play as the Dodgers’ designated hitter.

Ohtani, who has missed his last two starts and received an orthovisc injection to manage lingering discomfort in his left knee, has continued to throw on flat ground. He again played catch in left field at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

Dodgers make trade

The Dodgers added bullpen depth with upside, acquiring right-hander Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies. To complete the trade, they sent two minor-leaguers — right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso, who has a 4.74 ERA in triple-A, and outfielder Landyn Vidourek, a 2025 third-round pick — to the Rockies.

Halvorsen, coming off the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, is set to join triple-A Oklahoma City. He throws a 100-mph fastball but hasn’t found a way to control it.

“Hopefully we can unlock some levers,” Roberts said. “But the arm talent’s there. Our guys are really excited about him.”