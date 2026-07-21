Dodgers-Phillies game on Tuesday begins in rain delay

The Dodgers-Phillies game on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will begin with a rain delay.

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The Dodgers’ game against the Phillies on Tuesday will begin in a rain delay, the home team announced.

The Phillies did not immediately offer a new game time, amid a flash flood warning in the area, but they said they expected the game to still be played Tuesday evening.

The Dodgers have already had one rainout during this East Coast road trip. Their game Saturday against the Yankees was postponed by a day, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday.