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Dodgers-Phillies game on Tuesday begins in rain delay

The outline version of the Liberty Bell at Citizens Bank Park with stormy clouds overhead.
The Dodgers-Phillies game on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will begin with a rain delay.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

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PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers’ game against the Phillies on Tuesday will begin in a rain delay, the home team announced.

The Phillies did not immediately offer a new game time, amid a flash flood warning in the area, but they said they expected the game to still be played Tuesday evening.

The Dodgers have already had one rainout during this East Coast road trip. Their game Saturday against the Yankees was postponed by a day, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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