Carlos Beltrán quotes Bad Bunny as he thanks parents during Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Carlos Beltrán and Bad Bunny haven’t met yet, but the Hall of Fame slugger and the superstar rapper share a love of family and their beloved Puerto Rico. So while thinking of a way to honor his parents during his induction speech, Beltran pulled from one of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio’s hits Sunday afternoon at the Clark Sports Center.
Most of Beltrán’s induction speech at the National Baseball Hall of Fame was in English, but he delivered part of it in Spanish to address his parents, Wilfredo and Carmen.
That’s when he quoted Bad Bunny’s “La Mudanza,” one of the songs the Puerto Rican star sang during the last Super Bowl halftime show.
Advertisement
“Un aplauso pa Mami y Papi porque en verdá rompieron.”
(In English, “One round of applause for Mom and Dad because they truly crushed it.”)
“I love that song,” Beltrán said after he was inducted into the Hall along with former DodgersJeff Kent and Andruw Jones before an estimated crowd of 12,000. “I like it because it’s a tribute to our parents.
“I think it’s cool what [Bad Bunny] does with his music. There’s no doubt that he looks for a way to promote Puerto Rico, recognize the family, recognize relationships. I think it was an important moment to mention them and for the fans that follow his music react to those words.”
Beltrán was born in Manati, Puerto Rico, where his father, Wilfredo Beltrán worked at a pharmaceutical company. Carlos Beltrán credits his father with instilling his work ethic by winning “perfect attendance” certificates every year for 35 years at his company. Carmen Beltrán was a homemaker, and Carlos credits her with raising him.
Long before Bad Bunny became one of the most popular artists in the world, Beltrán devoted his work off the field to helping Puerto Rican youths and promoting his island.
Advertisement
“I feel proud of what he does,” Beltrán said of Bad Bunny. “I think he represents our island. He’s part of our culture, and at the same time he’s doing a pretty good job promoting the island. As a baseball player myself, I try to do the best that I could also to do the same.”
2
Kent explains how a truck changed his life
Jeff Kent explained why he has kept the 1985 Toyota 4x4 truck that he received from his parents, Alan and Sherry, when he was a teen in Huntington Beach.
“When I was 16 years old I was racing motorcycles and driving my great-grandparents’ old Plymouth Volare,” Kent said during his induction speech. “My dad knew motorcycles weren’t taking me anywhere. He made me a bet. He knew that if I were to earn a college scholarship, he would buy me a pickup truck.
“My dad was a simple guy, a police officer in Southern California, and that was all we could afford in my family at that time. That truck meant everything to me. I quit racing and focused on school and baseball, and won that baseball scholarship, because I got that truck. That truck is still with me. It sits in my garage as a simple reminder that some of the simplest things can change the entire direction of your life.”
Jeff Kent honored his father with a mustache and his mother by always wearing a gold chain she gave him throughout his Hall of Fame career.
With that commitment to baseball and education while he was a student at Huntington Beach’s Edison High School, Kent secured a scholarship to Cal Berkeley.
3
Lasorda’s words made an impact on Kent
Kent, who spent the final four seasons of his 17-year career with the Dodgers, quoted the late Tommy Lasorda in his speech.
“The money lies in the RBIs,” Kent said while attributing that quote to Lasorda during his speech.
Kent clearly took that message to heart, driving in 1,518 runs during his career. He didn’t actually get that quote directly from Lasorda. He heard it while sitting around home plate at Cal listening to a motivational talk that longtime Cal coach Bob Milano made the team hear over the stadium’s loudspeakers.
Advertisement
“At Cal Berkeley,” Kent explained, “our manager made us sit around home plate. … He made us sit in the dirt at home plate, and on the loudspeaker he played a motivational tape of Tommy Lasorda.
“And in that speech, 20 minutes in that motivational talk, I got out of that, ‘The money lies in the RBIs.’ That stuck in my brain forever, and it never, never left my brain.”
4
Jones connects Curaçao to Cooperstown
Jones, a former Braves star who spent the 2008 season with the Dodgers, became the first native of Curaçao inducted into the Hall.
“There’s no easy way to get here from the small island of Curaçao, more than 2,000 miles away,” Jones, a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, said during his speech. “But today Cooperstown and Curaçao are forever joined together.
Advertisement
“Being the first Hall of Famer from my island is an incredible moment. That’s why they make such a memorable day. I’m overjoyed to share this day with people from my homeland.”
Jones paid tribute to Hensley Meulens, who became the first native of Curaçao in the majors when he debuted on Aug. 23, 1989, with the Yankees. Meulens played parts of seven seasons in the majors. Almost seven years later, Jones became the second player from his island to reach the majors when he debuted at 19 years old with the Braves on Aug. 15, 1996.
5
An elite audience
Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax, who was inducted in 1972 and is the longest tenured honoree, was among the record 60 Baseball Hall of Famers to gather Sunday at the Clark Sports Center for the ceremony.
Former Twins and Angels star Rod Carew, 80, powered through to attend the induction.
David Ortiz helped Carew get to his seat on the stage after Carew was introduced to the crowd.
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.