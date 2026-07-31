Shohei Ohtani homers in return, but Dodgers’ pitching plan unravels in loss to Red Sox

Dodgers pitcher Cole Irvin walks in the dugout after giving up five runs in the seventh inning of a 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

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The Dodgers patched two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s absence from the starting rotation with a pseudo-bullpen day on Friday. In a 9-4 loss to the Red Sox, Ohtani did his part with his bat, but the Dodgers’ pitching wavered.

Back in the Dodgers’ lineup after a day off to address lingering soreness in his left knee, Ohtani had the Dodgers’ first hit, an opposite-field double into the gap off Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suarez in the fourth inning.

That same inning, Ohtani scored the Dodgers’ first run, crossing the plate on a single from Freddie Freeman — who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Dodger this season.

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The next inning, Ohtani kept the Dodgers’ rally going after the Red Sox (58-51) pulled Suarez. Facing left-handed Jovani Morán, Ohtani turned on a changeup and sent it into the right-field stands for a two-run homer.

The Dodgers (69-41) used just four pitchers, thanks to left-hander Cole Irvin, who the Dodgers called up on Friday to provide bulk.

After opener Edgardo Henriquez threw a scoreless inning, Will Klein’s struggles continued. Adding to his three-week skid, during which Klein’s been fighting bad mechanics, he gave up three hits, made an errant pickoff attempt, issued a walk and hit Willson Contreras in the helmet. He was charged with three runs (one earned) over 1⅓ innings.

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Irvin replaced Klein. What began as a largely efficient outing fell apart in the seventh, when Irvin gave up five runs over 10 batters. He gave up eight hits and six runs over six innings. The effort at least kept the rest of the bullpen fresh.

This time of year, bullpen depth is top of mind for teams across MLB, with the trade deadline on Monday approaching.

The Dodgers jump on opportunities throughout the year to add relievers. But Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, noted earlier this week that the team worked over the offseason to prevent them from having an “acute need” at the trade deadline. That includes their relief corps.

“When you have an acute need, it’s really challenging, because you’re paying 150 cents, 200 cents on the dollar,” Friedman said. “So we try to do everything we can to avoid not having to do something. But when you’re able to be in a position to be a little bit more selective and opportunistic about what potentially is available, it just puts you in a better position. So as much flexibility as we can have, the better.”

Díaz’s velocity is back

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz wasn’t perfect in his first two games back from the injured list. But after undergoing surgery to remove five loose bodies from his elbow, and a three-month process to return to a major-league mound, he wasn’t expected to be.

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“My first game back, I was a little bit anxious,” Díaz said after giving up two hits and a run to the Mariners en route to recording the save on Wednesday. “But I threw strikes, I made pitches, and at the end of the day I got the W. Tomorrow, we’ll see the video to see what they were [seeing] on the fastball and make an adjustment and try the next time to make some pitches to make them chase.”

The biggest positive was his fastball velocity. Díaz’s velocity was down to begin the year, dipping to about 95.5 mph in his last two outings before landing on the injured list.

On Wednesday, his fastball averaged 96.9 mph and he touched 98.9 mph, according to Statcast.

“I thought the second day was better than the first, and it’s great to have him back,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Díaz limited the Mariners to one hit in one scoreless inning Thursday and tallied two strikeouts.

After pitching back-to-back days, Díaz will be unavailable through Saturday, Roberts said.

Stewart injured

The Dodgers put Brock Stewart (2.45 ERA) on the 15-day IL with right shoulder discomfort as the corresponding active roster move for Irvin — a hit to the Dodgers’ right-handed, high-leverage depth. They also designated right-hander Chayce McDermott for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.

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“Should be short term,” Roberts said of Stewart’s IL stay. “He’s done a great job when he’s been active on really pitching well. So we’ve got to make sure, with the calendar on our side, we’ve got to protect him and take a couple weeks and then get him back. This is something that we are being proactive on and really try to talk through it with Brock and understanding our thought behind it, with the bullpen day just the coverage and not trying to put him or anyone else in harm’s way.”

This is Stewart’s third stint on the IL this season. He began the year recovering from the right shoulder surgery that ended his 2025 season. Then days after being activated in early May, he landed on the IL again, after aggravating a bone spur in his left foot. He returned again in late June.

“This is just more of a formality,” Roberts said. “I really believe, the training staff believes that it’s going to be short term.”

Not rushing Snell

The Dodgers had been considering bringing back Blake Snell (loose body elbow surgery) from his rehab assignment early to bridge the gap with Ohtani shut down from pitching.

They instead have decided to have Snell make another rehab start next week, when he’ll target five innings.