Emmet Sheehan struggles early and Dodgers are swept by Boston Red Sox
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- Emmet Sheehan ran into trouble early, giving up five runs and six hits over 2⅔ innings as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 8-4 to close out a three-game sweep.
- The Dodgers produced nine hits, but left six runners stranded and went three for 10 with runners in scoring position to be swept at home for the second time in less than a month.
- The loss came a day after the Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three minor league players.
The Dodgers were swept for just the second time this season after the red-hot Boston Red Sox hit four home runs, including three off embattled starter Emmet Sheehan, to take an 8-4 win on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Boston hit three home runs in four at-bats in the third inning, with Sheehan giving up blasts to Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida as the Dodgers suffered their second three-game sweep at home in less than a month.
“Really good ball club,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about the Red Sox before the game. “Really fundamentally sound. It’s a younger group, as far as service time. They’re hungry. Seems like they play well together. They can really defend. They’re athletic. Remind me a lot of the Brewers. They can really pitch. They don’t beat themselves. Dynamic. They put the ball in play.”
Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, provides insight into how the team acquired Tarik Skubal, the biggest prize of the trade deadline.
Boston got to Sheehan early with a pair of RBI singles from Yoshida and Caleb Durbin in the first inning.
The Dodgers (69-43) responded with three runs in the second as Eliézer Alfonzo collected an RBI with a groundout against Red Sox starter Jake Bennett. Andy Pages then drove in two more runs on a single to right. He also hit an RBI double in the sixth for the Dodgers’ final run.
Sheehan (4-8), who has a 6.39 ERA over his last seven games, gave up six hits and five runs over just 2⅔ innings. Reliever Wyatt Mills also struggled, giving up two runs over two innings.
Bennett (7-4), however, settled in and threw 5⅔ innings as Boston won for the 27th time in 32 games after outscoring the Dodgers 20-10 in the three-game series.
Jarren Duran, a Cypress native, added to Boston’s lead with a 420-foot solo homer to center field off reliever Kyle Hurt in the sixth. It was Duran’s first homer since July 5 against the Angels.
Boston (60-51) closed out the scoring in the eighth, with Durbin scoring on a wild pitch from Wyatt Mills and Andruw Monasterio scoring on a ball that got past Alfonzo.
Skubal arrives
The Dodgers’ newest star arrived Sunday and was in the Dodgers’ dugout during the game, exchanging pleasantries with his new teammates and coaches.
The team also shared a video of Skubal settling in on social media.
“We got better,” said Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz. “That’s the only thing I can say. We got … one of the best pitchers in the league, and now we have him as a teammate. So that’s a really good plus for us.”
Injury updates
Miguel Rojas (ankle) was available off the bench despite exiting Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot.
“I felt better today, able to put some weight on it,” Rojas said, adding that his X-rays were negative. “The good thing is no break. So, I’m fine. If Doc needs me and the situation presents itself ... I need to be available every single day.”
Dalton Rushing was scratched with minor right arm irritation; Alfonzo started in his place.
Plaschke: Tarik Skubal trade brings Dodgers hate, envy ... and another championship
By trading for Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers further angered their critics but also secured a third straight World Series title, columnist Bill Plaschke writes.