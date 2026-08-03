Dodgers acquire Ben Rortvedt from the Mets in trade-deadline deal
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CHICAGO — The Dodgers added catching depth on Monday with a familiar name.
They acquired journeyman backstop Ben Rortvedt from the Mets for right-hander Chayce McDermott, a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly confirmed.
The move, which was first reported by Just Baseball, marked the third time in a little over a year that the Dodgers have acquired Rortvedt. They also traded for him before the deadline last year and claimed him off waivers for several days in February.
The Dodgers designated McDermott for assignment on Friday in the midst of a reliever shuffle to prepare for a bullpen game.
The team felt comfortable with backup catcher Dalton Rushing taking on the bulk of the catching duties while catcher Will Smith continues to work back from a lingering neck injury that’s kept him sidelined since early June. But depth at the physically taxing position is always valuable.
That point was highlighted Sunday, when the Dodgers scratched Rushing from the lineup with what they called minor arm irritation.
In Rortvedt, the Dodgers bring in an experienced catcher who is familiar with their pitching staff. He’s spent the season with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, where he posted a .733 OPS.