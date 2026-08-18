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Dodgers

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz heads back to injured list after bumpy return to action

Dodgers relief pitcher Edwin Díaz works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of Monday's game.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

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DENVER — The Dodgers are putting closer Edwin Díaz on the injured list for the second time this season, a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The move, which was first reported by the Athletic, comes after Díaz allowed nine runs and recorded three blown saves in a span of six appearances.

He needed further evaluation to pinpoint his arm injury, but it wasn’t believed to necessarily be related to the elbow he had arthroscopic surgery on earlier this year, according to the source.

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Díaz has only made 16 appearances for the Dodgers this season, recording an 11.85 ERA and 5.79 FIP. He spent three months on the IL after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in late April.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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