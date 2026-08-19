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Dodgers

MRI reveals ‘best-case scenario’ for Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz

Edwin Díaz got some good news
Edwin Díaz got some good news Wednesday.
(Mark J. Terrill / AP)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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DENVER — The imaging Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz underwent in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning revealed a “best-case scenario,” manager Dave Roberts said before the series finale against the Rockies.

“There were no findings, so that was good,” Roberts said. “MRI was clean. It doesn’t change the fact that he had this sensation in his neck. But I think to keep working on it, give it some rest as far as throwing the baseball.”

Díaz officially went on the IL for “neck inflammation,” but early theories on the injury, before he went to a specialist on Wednesday, suggested the issue could be related to the area around the trapezius, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

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Roberts said Wednesday that the results suggested the injury was more muscular, rather than nerve related.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edwin DÌaz works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dodgers

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz heads back to injured list because of neck inflammation

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz, who’s had three blown saves in six appearances since returning to action last month, has been placed on the injured list with neck inflammation.

“I think he’d been feeling the tightness in his neck,” Roberts said. “But I think where it went to the other night, he hadn’t felt that sensation. So that’s what really checked him up.”

Roberts said he didn’t know exactly how long Díaz would be shut down from throwing, but he estimated that it probably would be only a couple of days.

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The bullpen shuffle continued Wednesday, when the Dodgers activated right-hander Brock Stewart (right shoulder discomfort) from the 15-day IL. In a corresponding move, they designated right-hander Jonathan Hernández for assignment.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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