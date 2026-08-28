Tarik Skubal shines in his return to Detroit as Dodgers end three-game slide

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As Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal crossed the field from the bullpen, he had to crane his neck to catch part of the tribute video playing on the massive screen behind him.

By the time he reached the dugout, the crowd rose to give him an ovation. Skubal controlled his expression and wiped his face with the towel draped over his neck.

Less than four weeks ago, he said goodbye to the only organization he’d known — the Detroit Tigers drafted in 2018 out of Seattle University. Now, he was back in the ballpark he’d called home for six years.

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In the Dodgers’ 2-1 win Friday, Skubal showed why he was widely considered the best player available at the trade deadline, holding the Tigers to one run and four hits. The Dodgers offense continued to scuffle but did just enough to win — the 14th time this month the Dodgers have played in a game decided by a single run.

Dodgers Shohei Ohtani completes bullpen session; unclear if he’ll pitch Sunday Shohei Ohtani threw about 20 pitches in the side session, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted was “short,” but he said he had no expectation for a pitch count.

Skubal’s reception included some boos (and “Scuuuub”s) as he took the mound. Even though the trade was out of Skubal’s control, a faction of the Tigers fan base — including this reporter’s rideshare driver from the airport — were upset Skubal had never reached an agreement for a contract extension with Detroit.

The Tigers’ last publicly discussed extension offer was four years and $75 million at the end of 2024 — which drastically pales in comparison to the size of contract he’s expected to garner in free agency this offseason.

The mutual affection between the player and Detroit, however, took center stage Friday, even as Skubal quieted the Tigers’ offense.

He quickly reigned in his emotions. After a delay for a PitchCom malfunction, Skubal gave up a leadoff double to Gleyber Torres on a fastball down the middle. But then the left-hander retired the next 12 batters.

He struck out the side in the third inning, getting Max Clark to swing through a changeup, Javier Báez to chase a fastball up and Torres to watch an offspeed pitch clip the bottom edge of the zone.

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That streak ended with a double up the left-field line from Eduardo Valencia, who turned on an inside slider to lead off the fifth. Then with two outs, Clark stayed back on an outside fastball and sent it the other way for a triple that drove in the game’s first run.

× The Dodgers have struggled at times since the All-Star break, but Will Smith’s return from injury and Shohei Ohtani’s return to pitching should help.

Skubal induced Báez to fly out to center field and punched the palm of his glove on his way off the field.

The Dodgers (81-54) missed a chance to score with one out in the sixth, when Kyle Tucker was thrown out at home trying to score on a pinch-hit single by Kiké Hernández. But they salvaged the inning when Teoscar Hernández drew a walk and Miguel Rojas smoked a ground ball single through the infield to tie the score.

In the seventh, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs and failed to squeeze in a run.

Evan Phillips took over on the mound in the seventh. Skubal’s pitch count stood at only 83, but he had thrown 100 pitches in each of his last two starts.

The Dodgers finally took the lead in the eighth, manufacturing a run with singles from Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman on either side of a sacrifice bunt from Ben Rortvedt.