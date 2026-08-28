Shohei Ohtani completes bullpen session, unclear if he’ll pitch Sunday

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, left, walks off the field after a throwing session before Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

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Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani threw a bullpen Friday at Comerica Park before the team opened a three-game series against the Tigers, as scheduled. But it was not immediately clear if it put him in line to start Sunday.

“I really don’t know what to make of it because I didn’t put eyes on it,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “Obviously I’ve got to talk to Shohei, talk to [pitching coach Mark Prior] and then we’ll make a decision for Sunday. But again I have to have that conversation.”

Ohtani threw about 20 pitches in the side session, which Roberts noted was “short,” but he said he hadn’t had any expectations for pitch counts.

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Ohtani’s between-start side sessions are usually closer to 30 pitches, but that alone isn’t necessarily a reason to sound the alarm, especially without a clearer picture of the initial plan for Friday’s session. The Dodgers will continue to monitor Ohtani’s recovery as well.

Dodgers Dodgers swept by Braves after Chris Sale throws a shutout Yoshinobu Yamamoto gives up a first-pitch homer, and that’s all Atlanta would need to take a 1-0 win over the Dodgers after a complete game by Chris Sale.

Ohtani had last thrown off the mound six days prior, in a live batting practice session last Saturday.

If he does start Sunday, it will likely be one inning in front of right-hander Tyler Glasnow, Roberts said.

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Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a game since July 3 against the Padres, managing swelling and discomfort in his left knee.

Barring a setback, the schedule allows for Ohtani to make five starts on at least five days’ rest before the end of the season.

Glasnow, who threw five innings and 89 pitches on Tuesday in his first start back from the injured list, is scheduled to start on regular rest Sunday.

“Glas felt good going on regular,” Roberts said when asked why the Dodgers didn’t push his start to Tuesday, “and also looking at the calendar and where other guys line up.”