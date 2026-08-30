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Dodgers

Dodgers versus Tigers Sunday game delayed by rain in Detroit

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks across the field during a game.
The Dodgers’ game against the Tigers on Sunday has been delayed because of rain in the Detroit area.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

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DETROIT — The Dodgers game against the Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park will begin in a rain delay, the home team announced.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. PDT, which represents a 55-minute delay.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts was anticipating a potential delay a couple hours before the original game time.

“Then it’s supposed to kind of be isolated around 5:30 [2:30 p.m. PDT,]” Roberts said of the storm forecast. “So there is that window 2-5 p.m. [11 a.m.-2 p.m. PDT], that looks promising.”

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Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to take the mound opposite Tigers left-hander Framber Valdez.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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