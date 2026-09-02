Dodgers jump out to early lead but falter late in loss to Cardinals

Yoshinobu Yamamoto walks back to the mound after giving up a home run to Thomas Saggese in the sixth inning.

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Yoshinobu Yamamoto was flawless over his first five innings in the Dodgers’ 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, giving up no hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

“It comes down to starting pitching,” Roberts said pregame, after his team gave up 13 runs in a loss Tuesday. “And obviously it’s a young, hungry team out there. Came out last night swinging the bats, so it’d be nice to put up a zero, get a lead, and go from there.”

Roberts’ wish appeared granted, as the Dodgers led 3-0 in the first after Freddie Freeman ended his career-long 47-game homer drought with a three-run blast against Cardinals lefty Brycen Mautz.

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But the once-cruising ace encountered turbulence. He later gave up a pair of two-run homers, with the Cardinals’ Thomas Saggese launching the first in the sixth and Leo Bernal the second in the eighth.

The Dodgers showed fight amid chaos on Tuesday.

“[Tuesday] night I really liked the way we just kind of fought, saw some different arms, got the closer up, and things to build on,” Roberts said pregame.

On Wednesday, not even a Mookie Betts two-run homer in the seventh could lift the Dodgers (82-57) to a win.

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Yamamoto’s night was done after seven innings. He threw 93 pitches, had eight strikeouts and gave up five hits, two walks and four runs, a few mistakes away from a completely different outing.

Tanner Scott stepped in for Yamamoto in the eighth, giving up a double to Joshua Báez three pitches in. And after Ivan Herrera moved Báez to third via a groundout, Alec Burleson tied the score at five with a sacrifice fly to right.

Jack Dreyer kept things stable with a clean ninth. However, in the 10th, Brock Stewart (0-2) uninspiringly gave up three runs. Orange County native Nathan Church got the Cardinals’ wheels turning iwith a single up the middle, advancing José Fermin to third. Saggese delivering the go-ahead run on an infield single. One pitch later, Báez put the game out of reach with a two-run double.

The Dodgers could only get one run in the bottom of the 10th.

CT3 comes home

Chris Taylor, his wife, Mary, and son Theo watch a video tribute to his career before the start of Wednesday’s game. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers welcomed back former longtime utility player Chris Taylor to Dodger Stadium and presented him with a video tribute and his third World Series ring.

“It’s pretty much what I identify my career as — over 90% of my entire career was in Dodger blue,” Taylor said. “This is the place I call home. Always proud to be a Dodger, and it means a lot to me that they would do this for me. So, I’m extremely humbled.”

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Taylor, a 12-year veteran who retired this season, said Wednesday night was the first time he was able to watch a game with his family.

Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out in 10th inning Wednesday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Roberts said the plan is still for Shohei Ohtani to return to pitching this season. However, there is no timetable for when he’ll throw his next bullpen session, and shutting down Ohtani as a pitcher remains a distant possibility.

“We’re not there quite yet, but it’s certainly an option,” Roberts said.

Roberts also shed light on some of the work Ohtani’s doing to get back on the mound.

“He’s doing plyos,” Roberts said. “He does that a handful of times a week. … That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Will Smith was given a breather after going one for five with two RBIs in his first game back from a three-month stint on the IL on Tuesday.

“It was good to see him get a knock,” Roberts said. “I thought he swung the bat pretty well. So, it’s a premeditated day off today. He’ll be back in there tomorrow, but I guess no news is good news.”

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It wasn’t a full day off, as Smith pinch-hit for Hunter Feduccia in the ninth and scored the Dodgers’ run in the 10th.

Roki Sasaki’s blister is healing as planned, and he shouldn’t miss additional time.

Voices Plaschke: No two ways about it — Shohei Ohtani should not pitch again this season The Dodgers proved last season they need their two-way star to be an offensive catalyst and not a pitching sensation. They have the arms without him to win it all again.

“I saw him yesterday at the end of the bench; it’s healing well,” Roberts said. “He’s still moving his arm, playing catch. So I think it’s going to be a shorter term getting him back.”

Roberts doesn’t yet know whether Sasaki will take a spot in the bullpen or rotation upon his return.

Gavin Stone could potentially pitch in September, according to Roberts.

“Gavin’s been good,” Roberts said. “I think right now — and again, this is not talking to the guys in the, you know, player development — but it’s more of just getting him to stay upright, stay healthy, is the win for 2026.”