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Dodgers

Dodgers hold Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup for series finale against the Cardinals

Shohei Ohtani reacts after getting hit by a pitch by the Cardinals' Brycen Mautz on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani reacts after getting hit by a pitch by the Cardinals’ Brycen Mautz on Wednesday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup Thursday, when the Dodgers posted their batting order hours before the team’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ohtani’s health has been scrutinized for much of the season and even more over the last week. He hasn’t pitched since July 3 because of soreness and threw a bullpen session last Friday in hopes of pitching one inning Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. But, not feeling “100%,” as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts put it, Ohtani didn’t return to the mound, and his throwing progression stalled.

Though Roberts described Ohtani’s ailment as an overall issue, including his left knee and right biceps, he remained in the lineup. Roberts said then that he’d been given no indication that swinging the bat was affecting Ohtani, but if that changed, the manager would have no problem with sitting the superstar.

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Wednesday, as Ohtani went 0 for 4 in the midst of a two-for-23 skid, seemed to be a turning point.

Los Angeles, CA - September 02: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after receiving a strike during 10th inning of an baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t look right to Dodgers manager after striking out four times in loss

Shohei Ohtani winced in pain throughout his final at-bat against the Cardinals, who defeated the Dodgers for the second day in a row.

“I saw the same thing that everyone saw,” Roberts said after the Dodgers’ 8-6 loss to the Cardinals. “I saw the shaking of the arm, I saw the wincing, and clearly the swings aren’t who he is. And so, obviously, there’s some compensation. So I’m going to talk to him, and then I’ll make a decision about his availability.”

Roberts said a stint on the injured list was “very unlikely,” noting that he’d talk with Ohtani and the training staff.

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Ohtani has declined requests for comment through a team spokesperson and hasn’t addressed reporters in more than two weeks.

“He definitely doesn’t want to take the day [off],” Roberts said Wednesday. “Speaking for him, I know he feels that he needs to post and be in the lineup, and if he’s upright, he should play. I respect that. But if he’s feeling the way that it visibly looks, then it’s really not helping anyone. So that’s the conversation I’ll have with him.”

Managing Ohtani’s health will continue to be a priority for the Dodgers. He’s been dealing with lingering knee soreness and inflammation since at least mid-June, and his biceps issue has flared several times this season.

Ohtani’s buildup back to pitching has been halted twice since he received an Orthovisc injection to lubricate the knee joint over the All-Star break.

As valuable as Ohtani is to the Dodgers as a pitcher, his offensive impact is needed far more, especially with left-hander Tarik Skubal added to the rotation. If continuing to try to pitch jeopardizes Ohtani’s production with his bat, it may be in the team’s best interest to take pitching off the table for him.

Tommy Edman was penciled into the leadoff spot and will play center field, while Alex Call will be the designated hitter and bat eighth.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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