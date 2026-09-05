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Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani scratched from Dodgers’ lineup for third consecutive game

Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani reacts after taking a strike against the Cardinals on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff

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The Dodgers held Shohei Ohtani out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive game as he works to recover from lingering pain in his right biceps.

After describing a stint on the injured list as “unlikely but not impossible” on Thursday, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he was “hopeful, but I wouldn’t say confident,” that Ohtani would avoid the IL.

Roberts will soon address reporters about Ohtani’s status before the team faces the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

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