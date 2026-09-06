Shohei Ohtani might return to Dodgers’ lineup soon, but will he pitch again?

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 23. The Dodgers hope Ohtani can return to the lineup Monday.

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Though Shohei Ohtani was out of the Dodgers’ lineup for the fourth straight game Sunday, manager Dave Roberts gave a promising update.

“[Saturday] was a good day,” Roberts said. “Came out of it feeling well. So if nothing else changes, or continues to trend, I see him in there [Monday against the Reds].”

Ohtani hit in the batting cage Saturday, and Roberts received positive reports from his hitting coaches, training staff and Ohtani about the work and his recovery. Both his right biceps problem, which flared Wednesday, and his left knee injury, have “calmed down” with the time off, Roberts said.

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Dodgers Tommy Edman delivers for Ohtani-less Dodgers in victory over Nationals Tommy Edman hits a three-run home run and Tanner Scott gets out of a ninth-inning jam in a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals with Shohei Ohtani out.

“Just a handful of days ago, where he was at, talking to him the day after, it just felt that a few days could potentially be of benefit,” Roberts said. “Fortunately that’s how it’s played out.”

The Dodgers have not yet officially taken Ohtani’s return to pitching off the table for the season, but it seems unlikely.

“Not officially,” Roberts said, “but obviously, if you’re looking at the calendar, how much he’s thrown in the last week, I think we can all do the math.”

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The calendar is also working against catcher Dalton Rushing’s initial hopes of returning behind the plate.

Rushing returned to the injured list (sprained right elbow) Sunday, after catch play went poorly the day before. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled catcher Eliezer Alfonzo.

An MRI scan showed “more of the same,” according to Roberts. The Dodgers activated Rushing last Tuesday after just shy of a month on the IL.

Rushing had been serving as a left-handed bat off the bench and a designated hitter option with Ohtani out, while also building up on the throwing side.

The plan is for Rushing to shut down swinging for a few days, Roberts said, and then restart a hitting progression that, this time, will include a rehab assignment.