Shohei Ohtani out of the Dodgers lineup, available to pinch-hit

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Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup again Tuesday, as the Dodgers ease him back into regular play after four days off to address lingering right biceps and left knee injuries.

“Came out of [Monday] well, but talking to the training staff, it’s more of the thought of, ‘Let’s build him up slowly,’ ” manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts said Ohtani would be available to pinch-hit “in a big spot” Tuesday against the Reds, and he expected Ohtani would be back in the lineup for the series finale Wednesday and, after the team’s off day Thursday, again Friday in Miami.

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“I’ve been training a little bit more, doing just supplementary things to be able to make sure that I’m in a good place,” Ohtani said after returning to the lineup Monday. “I hope to continue to do that to make sure that I’m up to shape.”

After going 0 for 3 Monday, Ohtani acknowledged that he didn’t feel 100% physically and likely wouldn’t for the rest of the year, despite all but ruling out pitching for the rest of the season.

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“As long as I’m playing in games, it’s not exactly the best way to recover and heal,” Ohtani said. “Of course the best mode of recovery is to completely not play. But right now I just want to make sure that I’m playing, playing well and just focusing on the now.”

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With Ohtani out, first baseman Freddie Freeman moved to the designated hitter spot Tuesday, essentially giving him a half-day off. And center fielder Tommy Edman hit leadoff.

Roberts said that he could see a couple more “proactive” days off for Ohtani down the stretch.

“It’s about, ‘What can we do to get him to be optimum, as we get into the postseason?’” Roberts said. “So I think that a day here or there is not the worst thing to make sure that his body overall feels as close to 100% as possible.”

This year was Ohtani’s first juggling full two-way duties from the start of the season since joining the Dodgers. The team, in conversation with Ohtani, failed to manage his workload and aches and pains in a way that would be sustainable for more of the year.

The organization tried to lean on Ohtani’s expertise, noting how unprecedented his career has been. But Ohtani hadn’t made 20-plus pitching starts in a season since 2023, when he was 28 years old. On Monday, Ohtani referred to this season as a “learning experience” to carry into next year. It will be for the Dodgers as well.

“For me, it’s just really trying to be mindful of the long season,” Roberts said. “You don’t know until you know, and it’s important to learn from experiences. And I think it’s good for all of us to kind of appreciate that he’s not supernatural, as much as we think he might be at times.”