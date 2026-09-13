Josue De Paula hits three-run homer, but Dodgers suffer walk-off loss to Marlins

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Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula’s first major-league hit was a no-doubter off the bat.

He’d already fouled off three sinkers in the at-bat and was rewarded with a four-seam fastball on the inner third of the plate. He extended through it and admired the ball’s flight to loanDepot Park’s right-field upper deck, his bat at his side.

The Dodgers dugout turned raucous.

In the Dodgers’ 6-4 walk-off loss against the Marlins on Sunday, De Paula’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the team a spark on offense. He also drew a walk and hit a double to reach base in every plate appearance.

As Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan turned in a two-hit gem over the course of six scoreless innings, De Paula carried the offense. The Dodgers logged just two other extra-base hits, a double from Will Smith to lead off the fourth, and an RBI double from Mookie Betts in the ninth.

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Then to start a bullpen meltdown, reliever Edgardo Henriquez gave up two runs in the eighth to make it a nail-biter. Closer Tanner Scott finished the inning, but after allowing an infield single and a bunt for a base hit in the ninth, he surrendered a game-tying double to Javier Sanoja. Right-hander Brock Stewart replaced him and gave up a walk-off two-run homer to Agustín Ramírez.

De Paula’s day started with a first: a major-league start in the outfield. He’d served as the designated hitter in his first two big-league games, racking up three walks in eight plate appearances. But the Dodgers’ lineup Sunday was missing left fielder Teoscar Hernández and utility man Tommy Edman.

Manager Dave Roberts explained that, for them, he wanted to avoid the toll of playing three straight days in a turf outfield. So, De Paula went out to left field, and Alex Call started in center field.

De Paula’s defense is behind his offensive game, but the Dodgers have been pleased with his progress lately. And he’s bought into a pregame routine with third base coach Dino Ebel in his short time with the team.

Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula celebrates after hitting a three-run homer against the Marlins Sunday in Miami. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

“Being candid, I don’t think that he’s valued it as much as he will,” Roberts said earlier this week. “And it just has to be important. Certainly, when you get to the big leagues, outs are important, converting outs are important. And so, he’s a young player, he’s 21 years old. His bat has certainly got him here, but it’s our job to make him value defense and get him to be a better defender.”

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De Paula immediately impressed with the quality of his at-bats — “I don’t think he swung at a ball out of the hitting zone,” Roberts said Saturday — and he again showed off his plate discipline in his first at-bat Sunday, drawing a five-pitch walk in the second inning.

Then, in the fourth, he stepped into the biggest situation of his young major-league career: a 0-0 ballgame, with runners on first and second. And his patience paid off.

The crack of the bat echoed the thunder that had been rumbling outside of the roofed ballpark for much of the afternoon.

He lifted Marlins starter Eury Pérez’s fastball at a 39-degree launch angle, according to Statcast, 108.2 mph off the bat.

De Paula tossed his bat aside, looked into the Dodgers dugout and slapped his chest across the letters.

He logged his second major-league hit in the next at-bat. With two outs in the sixth inning, he lined a splitter from Marlins right-handed reliever Jack Ralston off the wall in right-center field for a double.

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Rojas returns

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, left, and Miguel Rojas celebrate in the seventh inning against the Marlins in Miami on Sunday. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

Roberts also made sure to get Miguel Rojas in the lineup Sunday, in what may be the former Marlin’s last game at loanDepot Park. Rojas has shied away from a full farewell tour but is contemplating returning after the season and transitioning into a player development role.

“I had a conversation with him about a week ago about potentially getting a start here,” Roberts said. “That’s something that meant a lot to him. I don’t know how emotional you’re going to see him. Maybe at the end of the game or to start the game I think you’ll probably see some kinds of emotions if you’re looking closely. This has been an important place for him, an important organization. So for him to get a potential final start here, it’s important for him.”

The Marlins played a tribute video for Rojas after the first inning. At the top of the dugout stairs, he put his hand over his heart and acknowledged the cheering crowd.

In the eighth inning, he dove after a ground ball up the middle, as shortstop Mookie Betts hurdled over him, and was slow to get up, holding his right shoulder. But after a conversation with an athletic trainer and a couple practice throws, he remained in the game for the rest of the inning. Edman pinch hit for him against a right-handed reliever in the top of the ninth.