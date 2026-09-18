Dodgers surge late to beat Giants as they work to get healthy for playoffs

Mookie Betts hits a solo home run in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

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With eight games left in the regular season, the Dodgers have already ticked off the most important boxes on their postseason to-do list.

They clinched a playoff berth for a record-tying 14th straight season and won the division title for the fifth time in a row. And with Friday’s 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers (94-60) also have an outside shot at their fourth 100-win season in six years.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot of work to do between now and the start of the playoffs — the most important task being determining exactly where and when they’ll open the postseason.

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With Friday’s win and the Milwaukee Brewers’ victory in Baltimore, the Dodgers trail the Brewers by two games in the race for the league’s best record and the home-field advantage in the postseason that goes with it. They also lead the Atlanta Braves by four games for the league’s second-best record, which would give them a first-round playoff bye and an extra five days to get their sizable contingent of walking wounded healthy.

“To get one of these top two seeds is important. And our guys understand that,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Winning the division is great, but I still think our best baseball is ahead of us.”

Achieving that, however, will require emptying an injury list that is almost as long as the team’s starting lineup. If the season ended today, the Dodgers would have at least seven players who wouldn’t be ready to play.

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The Dodgers are also hopeful left-hander Blake Snell, who came out of Wednesday’s game after an inning with groin tightness, will be healthy enough to return for one more regular-season start.

Center fielder Andy Pages, who shares the team lead in RBIs with Shohei Ohtani despite missing a month with a fracture in his left hand, is expected to be activated for the series against the San Diego Padres, which begins Tuesday, while backup catcher Dalton Rushing is swinging a bat and will hit against a pitching machine this weekend.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki threw 48 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and could come off the IL next week but right-hander Edgardo Henriquez, second among Dodger relievers in innings and strikeouts, will miss the rest of the regular season with a back strain. He could join the team for the playoffs.

Then there’s Ohtani, the four-time MVP. He’s dealing with injuries to his left knee and right biceps. He has resumed taking batting practice and is eligible to come off the IL Wednesday. Roberts said he hopes to get Ohtani 10-12 at-bats before the playoffs.

“I’m just really waiting to hear when he’s going to get on the field, let alone take live BP,” Roberts said. “He’s not there yet. But everything I’ve heard, it’s been a really productive last three to four to five days.”

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One player who did return was closer Edwin Díaz. Limited by multiple injuries to just 16 appearances this season, he was activated off the injured list Friday and threw 17 pitches in the ninth, giving up a single and striking out two batters.

For Roberts, the last month has looked like an episode of “The Pitt,” with medical crises piling up, one atop the other. Yet that’s hardly slowed the Dodgers, who opened their final homestand of the season having won 11 of their last 14 games.

Now the focus becomes continuing that momentum while getting as close to full strength as possible.

“They can go hand in hand,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of good players that are more than capable of helping us win baseball games, at the same time making sure we try to get our best players to optimum health when the postseason starts.”

The Dodgers got a big lift Friday from rookie Josue De Paula, a player who didn’t figure in their postseason plans until a week ago, when he was called up to take Ohtani’s place. In his Dodger Stadium debut, De Paula singled and scored on a Teoscar Hernández single in the fifth, then roped a double to the wall in right-center an inning later, scoring Kyle Tucker to put the Dodgers ahead to stay.

Tucker, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and Will Smith all homered in a five-run eighth inning, turning a nail-biter into a comfortable win.

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That gave right-hander Tyler Glasnow (5-1), who is trying to win a spot in the Dodgers’ playoff rotation, his second win since April 23. Glasnow gave up just three hits in six innings, striking out a season-high 10 batters.

Hernández, who had two hits, is batting .368 with 17 RBIs in September; Tucker, who also had two hits, is hitting .424 with five home runs and 13 runs scored in his last 10 games; while Betts, with two homers Friday, has six hits in his last eight at-bats, lifting his average to a season-high .254.

That’s helped make up for Freddie Freeman’s struggles. Freeman, who went hitless in four at-bats Friday, striking out twice, has just six hits — and 13 strikeouts — in his last 48 at-bats.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Roberts said before the game.

They have just over a week left to get it done.