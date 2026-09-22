Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing will have chance to make case for postseason roster spot

Dalton Rushing has limited time remaining to make his way on to the postseason roster.

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The Dodgers plan to give catcher Dalton Rushing a chance to make his case for a spot on the postseason roster, after playing just four games in the last seven weeks because of a right elbow injury.

He’s set to be activated from the injured list before the end of the season, manager Dave Roberts said, and he’ll serve as a left-handed bat off the bench.

“Just showing them that I can swing it, and it’s an option,” Rushing told The Times after taking live batting practice Tuesday for the first time since landing on the IL earlier this month. “I know that you kind of tie [the team’s] hands up when you can’t play defense. So, I’m not expecting anything… just continue to take at-bats and see where we go from there.”

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The slight tear in Rushing’s ulnar collateral ligament made headlines after he landed on the IL on Aug. 3. But Rushing’s MRI scans suggest the UCL — which is associated with Tommy John surgery — is not the issue.

The pain in his elbow seems to stem from a flexor strain. The small tear in his UCL has remained the same size since 2022, he said.

Rushing received platelet-rich plasma injection after aggravating the flexor injury a second time while working through a throwing program at the beginning of the month.

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“I’m pretty confident I can still avoid surgery after the shot,” he said, noting that he’s been getting regular scans to monitor his healing. “Obviously, when I re-injured it the second time, I was almost 70-30, thinking that I was for sure going to need surgery. But after I got the shot and it ran its course, I feel as close to healthy in my arm as I have in a pretty long time.”

This time, Rushing has abandoned the throwing program. But he said he doesn’t regret trying to return to the field the first time around.

“In my eyes, me trying to throw is me showing them that obviously I want to help the team win,” he said. “I want to give us the best available option that we have at that moment, and that was my whole plan all along. So I hope they see there wasn’t any selfishness in that.”

The Dodgers will need a left-handed bat off the bench in October, but Rushing now has competition.

Rookie Josue De Paula replaced Shohei Ohtani on the roster when the superstar landed on the 15-day IL two weeks ago. His first major-league hit was a three-run home run, and he entered Tuesday with a .974 OPS in 10 games.

Even if the Dodgers option De Paula on Wednesday when they reinstate Ohtani, he’ll be eligible to be added to the NL Division Series roster, meeting the 10-day requirement after the move.

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“It’s going to be a good debate,” Roberts said. “Hitting off the bench is very difficult, and so you’re just trying to figure out who gives us the best chance. To be quite frank, it’s going to be tougher for Dalton given the time that he’s missed, and … you have three games to get back in the playoff form, which is tough to do. It’s not a knock on him. He’s been great for us. But it’s still tough given that also you’re talking about the consistency of at-bats recently from Josue. We have to have those conversations and make a decision.”

Rushing played a large role in the Dodgers’ regular season. In his second year in the majors, he was thrust into the primary role behind the plate for two months because of Will Smith’s lingering neck injury. Now, he might not see the field in the postseason.

“It sucks,” he said of the injury derailing him down the stretch. “I mean, that’s really the only thing I can say about it, it’s not what I wanted — by no means.”

Looking beyond the playoffs, Rushing plans to evaluate his routine, hoping to set himself up to be available for more of 2027.

“I don’t even want to talk about it right now because we still have obviously a bigger task at hand,” Rushing said. “But my main plan moving into playing every day in the future is, make sure that my body can hold whatever stress or whatever is needed for this team — first base, behind the plate, whatever they need. I want to make sure my body can handle it and do it for 162.”