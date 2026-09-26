Dodgers’ Blake Treinen likely to miss playoffs after sustaining injury in bullpen

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Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen is likely out for the postseason, after injuring his right shoulder warming up in the bullpen Saturday.

“I don’t know if it was a complete blowout, but really unfortunate,” manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers’ 4-3 win against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers plan to put Treinen on the injured list Sunday, Roberts said. And he’ll undergo imaging to diagnose the injury.

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Dodgers Blake Snell passes his checkup as Dodgers defeat Giants for win No. 99 Blake Snell gives up five hits and a run in his first game back from injury and Mookie Betts homers as the Dodgers defeat the Giants for their 99th win.

“It just popped up,” Roberts said.

Treinen, 38, is the longest-tenured Dodgers pitcher on the roster. He spent over two months on the IL earlier this season with inflammation in his right elbow. But in 36 appearances this season, he posted a 3.64 ERA.

Treinen has a history of shoulder injuries and underwent right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery after the 2022 season.